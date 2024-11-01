Ahead Of Winter, JKDMA Issues Safety Guidelines For Cold Weather Hazards
11/1/2024 7:07:25 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – The Jammu & Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) has released essential guidelines to help residents prepare for the harsh winter ahead and mitigate risks associated with extreme cold waves in the region.
JKDMA, has called for strengthening infrastructure and ensuring timely access to resources to combat the chilling effects of winter.
Among the key recommendations, the authority advises wearing adequate winter clothing, preferably in multiple layers, to enhance insulation against the cold. It specifically suggests mittens over gloves for better warmth.
Residents have been urged to prepare emergency supplies, including food, water, blankets and batteries, and to limit travel to reduce exposure to the cold.“Stay dry; if wet, change clothes quickly to prevent heat loss,” JKDMA has advised.
They also recommend keeping up with weather updates through radio, TV, or newspapers and encourage regular consumption of hot beverages while cautioning against alcohol, which can lower body temperature.
According to these guidelines, the Kashmir region is particularly vulnerable to severe winter weather. Residents have been advised to stock adequate water supplies, as pipes may freeze, affecting availability.
JKDMA has called for recognising signs of frostbite, such as numbness and pale skin on extremities like fingers, toes and the nose. In cases of hypothermia, a dangerous drop in body temperature, they have recommended moving the affected person to a warm environment, changing wet clothing, and using layers of dry blankets or skin-to-skin contact to raise body temperature.
“Do not ignore shivering,” JKDMA has warned.“It is an important first sign that the body is losing heat and a signal to return indoors quickly. Warm, non-alcoholic beverages can help, and medical attention should be sought if symptoms worsen.”
