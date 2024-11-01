Wi-Fi 6 Global Market 2024 To Reach $76.32 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 34.2%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The wi-fi 6 market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $17.24 billion in 2023 to $23.56 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to surge in the number of connected devices, increased demand for higher data transfer speeds, growing use of bandwidth-intensive applications, wi-fi network congestion and interference issues, evolving internet usage patterns and multimedia streaming.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Wi-Fi 6 Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The wi-fi 6 market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $76.32 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to proliferation of iot devices and smart home applications, accelerated adoption of wi-fi 6 in enterprise environments, expansion of 5g networks and integration with wi-fi 6, rising demand for low-latency and high-performance connectivity, enhanced security features in wi-fi 6 standards.

Growth Driver Of The Wi-Fi 6 Market

The increasing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem is expected to propel the growth of the Wi-Fi 6 market in the coming years. The Internet of Things (IoT) is an interconnected system of physical devices, automobiles, appliances, and other items equipped with software, sensors, and connections that allow them to communicate and exchange information over the Internet. Wi-Fi 6's enhancements in speed, capability, effectiveness, and security make it a perfect technology for many IoT applications, adapting to the varying needs of today's digital landscape's networked gadgets.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Wi-Fi 6 Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Cisco Systems Inc., Intel Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., NETGEAR Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Broadcom Inc., Extreme Networks Inc., Ubiquiti Inc., Fortinet Inc., Aruba Networks, NXP Semiconductors N. V., American Telephone and Telegraph Company, D-Link Corporation, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, TP-Link Technologies Co. Ltd., MediaTek Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Aerohive Networks Inc., Ruckus Networks, Zhongxing Telecommunication Equipment Corporation (ZTE), Nippon Electric Company Corporation (NEC), Nokia Corporation, Ericsson AB, Mist Systems, Cambium Networks Corporation, CommScope Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The Wi-Fi 6 Market Size?

Major companies operating in the Wi-Fi 6 market are adopting a strategic partnership approach for the advancement of the Wi-Fi 6 product portfolio. Strategic partnerships refer to a process in which companies leverage each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and success.

How Is The Global Wi-Fi 6 Market Segmented?

1) By Offering: Hardware, Solution, Services

2) By Devices: Mesh Routers, Wireless Access Points, Home Gateways, Wireless Repeaters

3) By Commercial Use: Enterprises, Consumers

4) By End Users: Education, Retail and E-Commerce, Healthcare, Government, Hospitality, Transportation and Logistics, Manufacturing, Consumer Electronics, Augmented reality and Virtual Reality (AR/VR), Smart Cities

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Wi-Fi 6 Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Wi-Fi 6 Market Definition

Wi-Fi 6 refers to the next-generation standard in WiFi technology. WiFi 6, also known as AX WiFi or 802.11ax WiFi, builds on and improves on the current WiFi standard. WiFi 6 was originally built in response to the growing number of devices in the world. WiFi 6 is designed to improve speed, increase efficiency, and reduce congestion in heavy bandwidth usage scenarios.

Wi-Fi 6 Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global wi-fi 6 market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Wi-Fi 6 Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on wi-fi 6 market size, wi-fi 6 market drivers and trends, wi-fi 6 market major players and wi-fi 6 market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

