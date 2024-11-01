Bibek Debroy Passes Away At 69: Glimpses Of His Mint Columns On Economic Insights And Constitutional Advocacy

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prominent economist and chairman of Prime Narendra Modi's economic advisory council Bibek Debroy passed away on November 1. He was 69.

A Padma Shri awardee, Debroy earlier served as the chancellor of the Gokhale Institute of and Economics (GIPE) in Pune. A celebrated author, Debroy used to write opinion columns for the Mint on topics such as the economy, education quality, and constitutional reforms.

| Bibek Debroy death: Presdient Murmu and other leaders pay heartfelt tribut

Here are exceprts from some of his latest columns:

Freedom and linguistic identity: Is Bangladesh losing its anchor? – Aug 14, 2024

For the nostalgic generation which witnessed the nation's freedom in 1971 , Bangladesh has been moving away and will move further from its Bengali identity. Its dalliance with theocratic politics will impact India, but it's reassuring that we've done well to strengthen our democracy.

The budget assures us continuity in spite of uncertainty - July 23, 2024

The budget presented on Tuesday is part of that forward-looking continuity. This continuity is anchored in conservative assumptions, given uncertainty (political flux, elevated asset prices and shipping disruptions). As finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman 's speech states, there are“significant” downside risks for growth and upside risks for inflation (though core inflation is under control).

Disparities in schooling quality need to end for better outcomes – June 5, 2024

While the Right to Education Act of 2009 addressed access issues, education quality remains uneven across Indian states. Learning outcome disparities must be addressed with focused interventions and resource allocations, engaging teachers and parents in the process.

Rice fortification can help tackle our problem of hidden hunger - Sep 20, 2023

Micronutrient deficiency-induced malnutrition , commonly known as hidden hunger, results from insufficient intake or absorption of vitamins and other minerals. This condition remains concealed until clinical signs of deficiency become apparent, impeding optimal health and development in children and affecting normal physical and mental functions among adults.