Kunal Kamra Vs Bhavish Aggarwal: After Ola CEO Shares Diwali Celebration Video, Comedian Says, 'Service Station Dikhao'

Kamra had raised the issue of Ola's poor track record in after-sales service and is now on a spree to highlight the many complaints that Ola customers raise on a daily basis.

In the latest public bashing, Kamra shared the Ola CEO's of Diwali celebrations at the company's showroom and asked Aggarwal to share the footage of Ola service centers instead.

Notably, this was Aggarwal's first post on Ola after 15 days.

Kamra's remark harked back to the initial post that ignited the social media feud between them. In early October, the comedian had posted an image of Ola Electric scooters accumulating dust at a dealership, apparently awaiting service.

The comedian had asked why Ola Electric was not dealing with customer complaints which had recently touched a record-high of 80,000 per month.

In response, the Ola CEO accused Kamra of taking money to defame Ola and challenged him to spend a day at a service center.

His response garnered a lot of negative attention, as the netizens disapproved of Aggarwal's confrontational tone and his dismissal of customer grievances.

After nearly a month of back-and-forth, Kamra is evidently not willing to let the issue go. His recent post serves as evidence.

This latest post comes after Kamra jokingly accepted Bhavish Aggarwal's offer to work at an Ola service centre, saying he had been tagged in so many complaints against Ola that he already felt like a company employee.

After his dispute with Aggarwal, the comedian has devoted considerable time to highlighting Ola customers' complaints on X, where he has a following of 2.4 million.

Kunal Kamra also took dig at reports suggesting that Ola has employed bouncers at its service centres .