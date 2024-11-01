Bengaluru Airport Cab Scam Exposed! Techie Unveils Drivers' Sneaky Tricks To Hike Fares

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bengaluru New Scam Alert for Airport Travellers: In Bengaluru, a techie has sounded alarm about a disturbing new scam being executed by some cab drivers, particularly targeting heading to the airport.

Shivam Sourav Jha posted on X to raise awareness, especially urging women to exercise caution while travelling.

Shivam described the scam in detail:“So folks, here is a new scam going on in Bengaluru by our beloved cab drivers when going to the airport (with girls, especially). They stop vehicles midway, citing no fuel, and ask you to pay at the petrol pump, saying 1100 is shown, but I would need only 1000.”

According to him, if passengers refuse to pay, cab drivers threaten not to continue the journey, insisting that their flight will be missed.

Bengaluru New Scam: Avoiding Tolls at Your Expense

The strategy allows drivers to bypass Bengaluru airport toll fees while pocketing the fare from unsuspecting passengers.

Shivam explained,“They take the shortcut from the inner road from that point, avoiding the toll. Since no toll passed your effective would be 800, but you paid 1000 already Where is 200? No he wont pay it back”.

Jha said that the scam was faced by another woman who was on a Rapido ride and tagged various cab aggregators to highlight the issue.“And this is second time, has happened with her in past too (SIC)," he added.

Bengaluru New Scam: Passengers Share Their Experiences

Shivam's warning resonated with many Bengaluru airport travellers and other app cab users, with several sharing their own unsettling encounters.