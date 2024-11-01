Middle Eastern Carriers Record 10.1% Surge In Cargo In September

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Middle Eastern carriers witnessed more than 10 percent growth in cargo in September, International Air Association (IATA) data revealed, yesterday.

The regional performance data for September 2024 of Middle Eastern carriers saw 10.1 percent year-on-year demand growth for air cargo in September. Meanwhile, the capacity increased 2.9 percent year-on-year. The Asia-Pacific and European carriers saw 11.7 percent annual demand growth for air cargo in the same month.

International routes experienced exceptional traffic levels for a fifth month, with a 10.5 percent year-on-year increase in September. Airlines are benefiting from rising e-commerce demand in the US and Europe amid ongoing capacity limits in ocean shipping.

The total demand, measured in cargo tonne-kilometers, rose by 9.4 percent compared to September 2023 levels (10.5 percent for international operations) for a 14th consecutive month of growth.

In September, Qatar's air cargo witnessed upward trajectory as air cargo and mail reported a growth of 14.4 percent, taking the total to 230,771 tonnes during September this year as compared to 201,802 tonnes in the same month in last year, Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) noted.

The data showed in September this year an increase of 5.2 percent was registered in aircraft movements as compared to the same month last year. It noted that 22,917 flight movements were recorded in the month while September 2023 witnessed 21,778 aircraft activities.

Meanwhile the number of air passengers also surged by 6.1 percent in September 2024 as compared to the same month in the previous year. The month saw 4.247 million travellers passing through the award-winning Hamad International Airport as compared to the 4.002 million passengers in September 2023.

Hamad International Airport (DOH) has reported serving 13.7 million passengers in the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, reflecting a robust 7.9 per cent growth compared to the same period last year. Point-to-point traffic also experienced growth by 11.7 per cent, contributing to the airport's overall performance.

The airport continues to strengthen its position as a leading global hub, providing seamless connectivity and world-class services to millions of travelers and businesses.