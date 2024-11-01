Sheikh Joaan Meets President Of US Olympic And Paralympic Committee

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

ANOC Senior Vice President and President of the Qatar Olympic Committee H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, yesterday held a meeting with the President of the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee Gene Sykes on the sidelines of the 27th ANOC General Assembly in Cascais, Portugal. The meeting focused on areas of sports cooperation, with both sides emphasising the importance of strengthening solidarity and sharing expertise to support the Olympic Movement and uphold its values.