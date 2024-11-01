EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain

Advanced Blockchain AG: Successful token sales in the first half of the year at the Incredulous Labs subsidiary

01.11.2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Half-year statements 2024 of the parent company published

Incredulous Labs Ltd. generates more than USD 1.2 million from profitable transactions Presentation of the voluntary consolidated financial statements delayed November 1, 2024 - Advanced Blockchain AG ('AB', Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6), a leading incubator and investor in the blockchain industry, has recorded several successful token sales in the first half of 2024 through its subsidiary Incredulous Labs Ltd, Cyprus. This has already generated revenue of more than USD 1.2 million. This mainly stems from OTC transactions and airdrops, which did not incur any acquisition costs and are therefore highly profitable. In accordance with the requirements of Deutsche Börse AG, the half-year financial statement of Advanced Blockchain AG was published on time and is available for download on the Investor Relations website at . In view of the ongoing forensic and financial audit at the Cypriot company Incredulous Labs Ltd., which also includes workup for the years 2021 and 2022, the presentation of the voluntary Advanced Blockchain consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2023 and for the first half of 2024 has been delayed. "These measures are still necessary in order to give our shareholders a comprehensive and reliable picture of the company in the future. We are also dissatisfied with the current pace and are striving for faster processing. But for us, quality and precision come before speed. This careful processing corresponds to the wishes of our investors, who have communicated this to us in numerous discussions, and the standards we set for our work", emphasizes Hatem Elsayed, COO of Advanced Blockchain AG .



About Advanced Blockchain AG:

Advanced Blockchain AG (Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) is a venture builder and investor in the blockchain industry with an extensive network of analysts, developers, programmers, economists, and mathematicians. Advanced Blockchain AG is dedicated to developing the future of Web 3.0 and innovating in different ecosystems and markets of the industry. For more information about Advanced Blockchain AG, its various projects, and investments, please visit

Contact:

