Qatar Participates In 16Th Conference Of Parties To Convention On Biological Diversity

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Cali: The State of Qatar is participating in the 16th of the Parties to the on Biological Diversity (COP 16), currently being held in Cali, Colombia, and set to conclude on Friday.

Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie is heading the Qatari delegation participating in the conference.

In his address to the conference, Dr. Al Subaie highlighted Qatar's ongoing efforts to protect the environment and preserve natural resources, aligning with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

He emphasized Qatar's commitment to balancing environmental protection with social and economic governance, anchored in national environmental legislation. He also outlined Qatar's dedication to international environmental protocols, including the Convention on Biological Diversity, the Cartagena Protocol on Biosafety, and the Nagoya Protocol on Access to Genetic Resources and Fair Benefit Sharing.

He noted that Qatar actively fulfills its obligations by launching national initiatives and strategies that promote biodiversity conservation, benefiting both present and future generations.

Dr. Al Subaie explained that Qatar is utilizing cutting-edge scientific methods and strategic planning to enhance biodiversity, with the Third National Development Strategy (2024-2030) as a key driver.

This final stage in achieving Qatar National Vision 2030 aims to protect 30 percent of Qatar's land and coastal areas and restore 30 percent of natural habitats by 2030, aligning with the goals of the Convention on Biological Diversity and the Kunming-Montreal 2030 Action Plan.

He also pointed to the success of various biodiversity projects that have helped safeguard species such as the dugong, whale shark, and other wildlife at risk of extinction.