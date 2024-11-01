Aus To Tour SL For Two-Match Test Series, One ODI Game In 2025

(MENAFN- IANS) Colombo, Nov 1 (IANS) Australia will tour Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series and a solitary ODI in January-February 2025, Sri Lanka said on Friday.

The Test series is part of the ICC World Test Championship Cycle of 2023-25, where Australia are currently placed at the second position with a point percentage of 62.5 percent whereas Sri Lanka are in the third place with a point percentage of 55.56 percent.

The Australians will arrive in Sri Lanka on January 20, 2025 and both the Tests will be played in Galle with the first match beginning on January 29 while the second is scheduled to start on February 6.

The one-off ODI will be held on February 13 with the venue yet to be confirmed.

The Test series could prove crucial to the chances of either side in the qualification for the WTC final scheduled to be played at Lord's in June next year. Prior to the series, Australia will host India, the current WTC table topper, for a five-match Test series from November 22 to January 7 and Sri Lanka will tour South Africa for a two-match series from November 27 to December 9.

Australia's previous tour of the country saw the Test series drawn 1-1, while Sri Lanka won the ODI contest 3-2 and Australia took the T20I series 2-1.