Russians Attack Fire Station In Odesa, Two Rescuers Wounded
11/1/2024 2:12:34 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the evening of October 31, Russian troops attacked a fire station in Odesa, injuring two rescuers.
This was reported in Telegram by the State Emergency Service in Odesa region, Ukrinform reports.
“A fire department came under enemy attack. Two rescuers who were going to the shelter during the air raid were injured, they are currently in the hospital , doctors are working with them,” the message says.
In addition, the fire station was damaged, including fire trucks.
As Ukrinform reported, an explosion occurred in Odesa on the evening of October 31.
