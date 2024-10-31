Rockbreaks Torr Metals Inc. (TSX.V: TMET) Working To Establish Next Major Gold Exploration Frontier In Northern Ontario

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Torr Metals' (TSX.V: TMET) drill-permitted Filion Project shares remarkable geological similarities with the prolific Hemlo camp to the south.“Situated in Northern Ontario's Wawa Terrane, Filion provides a highly promising environment for discovery, featuring large-scale shear zones and structural controls akin to those that contributed to Hemlo's impressive 21-million-ounce yield*. In its maiden 2023 exploration, Torr identified six undrilled parallel gold soil anomalies across a 2.5-kilometer-wide corridor, with strike lengths extending up to 1,200 meters,” reads a recent article.

“With the majority of the area's structural and stratigraphic contacts-favorable for concentrating precious metal deposits-yet to be tested, Torr plans to expand its exploration efforts to uncover additional high-potential targets before launching a planned drill program. This approach could mirror the early stages before the first discovery hole that led to the formation of the world-class Hemlo gold camp.”

To view the full article, visit

About Torr Metals Inc.

Torr Metals is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company focused on defining and developing the substantial exploration potential of the approximately 240-kilometer Kolos Copper-Gold Project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane in central British Columbia. Year-round access is provided by Highway 5, with the project being favorably located 23 kilometers north of the city of Merritt and 286 kilometers by highway from Vancouver, British Columbia. For more information about the company, please visit .

*Information and comparisons disclosed not necessarily indicative of precious metal endowment or future assays on the Filion Project.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to TMET are available in the company's newsroom at



