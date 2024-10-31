High Dynamic Range Global Market 2024 To Reach $63.22 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 22.8%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The high dynamic range (HDR) market has experienced exponential growth in recent years, increasing from $22.38 billion in 2023 to $27.84 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.4%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to rising demands for content creation, an increasing need for high-quality video content, greater adoption of HDR in the film and television industry, the growing popularity of streaming services, and the evolution of consumer electronics.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global High Dynamic Range Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The high dynamic range (HDR) market is anticipated to witness exponential growth in the coming years, reaching $63.22 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.8%. This projected growth can be attributed to the expansion of 5G networks, enhancements in automotive displays, the rise of over-the-top (OTT) platforms, increasing adoption of HDR in gaming and virtual reality, and greater use of HDR in medical imaging.

Growth Driver Of The High Dynamic Range Market

The increasing demand for large screen displays with higher resolutions is expected to drive the growth of the High Dynamic Range (HDR) market in the coming years. Large screen displays, characterized by a greater number of pixels, deliver high-quality, crisp images and videos. In the context of HDR, these displays enhance video quality by providing improved clarity and high-definition visuals.

Which Market Players Are Driving The High Dynamic Range Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Amcrest Technologies, Canon Inc., Casio Co. Pvt. Ltd., FUJIFILM Corporation, LG Corporation, Nest Labs, Nikon Inc., Omnivision Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, PYXALIS, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Sony Corporation, Zosi Technology Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corporation, GoPro Inc., Victor Hasselblad AB, Toshiba Corporation, The Eastman Kodak Company, Leica Camera AG, Koninklijke Philips N. V., Hisense India Private Limited, Vizio Inc., Sichuan Changhong Electric Co. Ltd., Tekvision Softtech & Accessibility Solutions LLP, Xiaomi Corporation, Apple Inc., Olympus Corporation, Photonfocus AG, Dolby Laboratories Inc., Sharp Corporation, TCL Technology, Hitachi Ltd., Skyworth Group Co. Ltd.

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The High Dynamic Range Market Size?

Key companies in the high dynamic range (HDR) market are focusing on developing technologically advanced solutions to enhance HDR capabilities. These advancements involve improvements in image and video processing techniques, display technologies, and camera sensors, all aimed at achieving better contrast, color accuracy, and overall visual quality in content.

How Is The Global High Dynamic Range Market Segmented?

1) By Type: HDR10, HDR10+, Hybrid Log-Gamma, Dolby Vision, 4K

2) By Product Type: Capturing Devices, Display Devices

3) By Application: Consumer, Entertainment, Security And Surveillance

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The High Dynamic Range Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

High Dynamic Range Market Definition

High dynamic range (HDR) technology enhances the range of color and contrast in digital images and videos. HDR photos and videos are produced by capturing multiple images and videos at the same time interval, each with different exposures. This technique improves the overall quality of photos and videos.

High Dynamic Range Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global high dynamic range market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The High Dynamic Range Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on high dynamic range market size, high dynamic range market drivers and trends, high dynamic range market major players and high dynamic range market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

