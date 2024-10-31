Third-Party Risk Management Market Analysis: Key Trends, Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Third-party Risk Management Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Third-party Risk Management Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

The third-party risk management market has seen rapid growth in recent years. It is projected to grow from $5.18 billion in 2023 to $6.08 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 17.3%. This growth can be linked to concerns over data breaches, globalization of businesses, evolving business models, past risk management failures, and increasing outsourcing practices.

The third-party risk management market is projected to see rapid growth, expected to reach $11.34 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 16.9%. This growth is driven by rising cyber threats, business globalization, complex supply chains, remote work challenges, demand for AI solutions, and evolving consumer expectations. Key trends include scalable risk solutions, cultural alignment, resilience and business continuity, and an emphasis on data privacy.

What Are The Key Growth Drivers In The Third-party Risk Management Market?

Rising cyber-attacks and fraud are expected to drive the third-party risk management market. Third-party risk management helps organizations assess and mitigate the risks of outsourcing information to external vendors, reducing exposure to cyber threats.

Who are the Key Industry Players Stepping Up in the Third-party Risk Management Market?

Major companies operating in the market report are Deloitte LLP, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Ernst & Young LLP, KPMG International Limited, Genpact Ltd, Optiv Security Inc, Dun & Bradstreet, One Trust LLC, MetricStream Inc, MetricStream, NAVEX Global Inc, Galvanize, RSA Archer, Resolver Inc, Venminder Inc, Rsam, Aravo Solutions Inc, ProcessUnity, Rapid Ratings International Inc, BitSight Technologies, Prevalent Inc, Prevalent.

What Trends Are Shaping The Growth Of The Third-party Risk Management Market Size ?

Technological advancements are driving the third-party risk management market, where companies are developing new solutions to meet consumer demand and improve their position.

What Are the Different Segments of the Global Third-party Risk Management Market?

1) By Component: Solution, Services

2) By Deployment Type: Cloud Based, On-Premises

3) By Organization Size: Small and Medium Size Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By End User: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, IT and Telecom, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Government, Aerospace and Defense, Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Energy and Power, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Third-party Risk Management Market

North America was the largest region in the third-party risk management global market in 2023. The regions covered in this market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition Of The Third-party Risk Management Market?

Third-party risk management (TPRM) involves identifying, assessing, and controlling potential risks that may arise throughout the lifecycle of business relationships with third parties. The primary objective is to help organizations minimize risks, enhance agility and resilience, and improve performance.

The Third-party Risk Management Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Third-party Risk Management Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Third-party Risk Management Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into third-party risk management market size, third-party risk management market drivers and trends, third-party risk management market major players, third-party risk management competitors' revenues, third-party risk management global market positioning, and third-party risk management market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

