8,000 N. Korean Soldiers In Kursk Region Could Be Deployed In Combat Soon Blinken

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Approximately 8,000 North Korean are currently stationed in Russia's Kursk region and may be involved in combat operations against Ukraine in the coming days.

This was stated by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday after a meeting in Washington with the defense and foreign ministers of the U.S. and South Korea, as reported by an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We now assess that there are some 10,000 North Korean in Russia, and recent information indicates that as many as 8,000 of those North Korean forces have been deployed to Kursk region," the head of U.S. diplomacy announced.

He noted that the United States has not yet seen evidence of North Korean military involvement in combat.

"However, we expect that to happen in the coming days," Blinken remarked.

He emphasized that Russians have been training the North Korean soldiers, including artillery operations, drone usage, and basic infantry operations, "indicating that they fully intend to use these forces front line operations."

Blinken stressed that if these troops participate in combat operations or support actions against Ukraine, "they will become legitimate military targets."

He also highlighted that one reason Russia sought assistance from North Korea was desperation: "Putin has been throwing more and more Russians into the meat grinder he's created in Ukraine. Now he is turning to North Korean troops and that is a pure sign of weakness."

The U.S. Secretary of State pointed out that Russian losses in eastern Ukraine amount to about 1,200 military personnel daily - more than at any other time during the war. Furthermore, this marks the first time in 100 years that Russia has requested assistance from foreign troops.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated on Thursday that Russia has officially confirmed the involvement of North Korean soldiers in its war against Ukraine at the intelligence level.