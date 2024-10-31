Provokeglobal:“We Had Progress And Are Now Going Backwards”

(MENAFN- PRovoke) WASHINGTON DC – Against a and social backdrop that has seen a backslide in terms of DEI, communicators and businesses must“walk towards the fire,” PRovokeGlobal delegates heard this week.



Jennifer Risi, founder of independent agency The Sway Effect, chaired a panel of big-hitters pondering how to address disparities and socioeconomic inequality as the US presidential election looms large.



Considering the current regressive climate, Ed Mitzen, co-founder of non-profit Business for Good which helps build thriving communities and assist people of colour, said:“We got here because of all the noise, all the chaos on social media, the polarisation of the media and the beating of the drum. The way forward is to block out all of the negativity and just focus on our neighbours and trying to help people.”



Lucy Turland, global director, molecular marketing disease states at medtech giant BD, added:“We need to be relentless. We need to wake up every single day and continue trying.”



And Nathan Friedman, co-president and CMO of Understood, a non-profit empowering people with learning and thinking differences, said data shows 50% of Gen Z identify as neurodivergent meaning businesses need to be prepared for the next generation of workforce.



“To try and change, we have to drive awareness and reduce stigma,” he said.“Think about the 'Will & Grace' effect. The LGBTQAI+ community benefited tremendously from seeing a relatable person on TV every Thursday at 9pm.”



The panel agreed that businesses were more important than government in solving the problems created by inequality.“We all talk about the state of the government, but regardless of who's in office there's a chasm that's created between the haves and the have-nots,” Mitzen said.“No matter who wins it's going to be a shit show.”



Turland said technology has a role to play, citing a new cervical screening procedure recently given FDA approval that allows people to self-screen rather than go through lengthy appointment procedures.“This is the future, you don't have that big long appointment,' she said. 'Can you even afford that big long appointment if you have childcare, or a job, to think about? The future is very bright and we believe in the technology.”



Mitzen added that providing access to help entrepreneurs and businesses grow“builds an ecosystem for all these businesses to flourish.” He added:

“I think there's a misconception, especially in the white community, that if other people get raised up we're going to get pushed down, which is just a crock.”

