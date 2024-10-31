Half Price Entry Offer To Run Heaton Park And Raise Funds For Francis House Children's Hospice

(MENAFN- Pressat) Runners are being offered half price entry fees on a series of races at Heaton Park in return for raising funds for children's hospice care.

With the first event just a month away on Sunday December 1, places are being snapped up for a 5k, 10k and half marathon as part of the Run Heaton Park series for which Francis House Children's Hospice is the official charity partner.

Heaton Park in Higher Blackley boasts the biggest and best park in the North West and is home to Heaton Hall a Grade 1 listed neoclassical 18th-century house.

Participants aged 11 and above will receive 50% off the entry fee - £12 for the 5k, £13 for the 10k, and £14 for the half marathon in return for pledging to raise a minimum of £50 in sponsorship.

The first event is scheduled for Sunday, 1st December 2024, followed by additional runs on 12th January, 30th March, 5th October, and 30th November 2025.

James Ferguson, fundraising officer of Francis House said:“Run Heaton Park in support of Francis House offers an incredible opportunity for our community to come together, get active, and make a real difference to the lives of the children and families who rely on the compassionate care provided by their local children's hospice.

“As the charity sponsor, we are excited to support runners of all abilities, whether they are tackling the 5k, 10k, or half marathon.”

Francis House provides appropriate respite and end of life care for children and young people with life-limiting illnesses and the necessary support and short-term care for their families. It supports approximately 2,000 people at any one time with respite care, homecare, sibling support, end of life care and emotional and bereavement support.

The race route is an undulating 5km course on tarmac paths within Heaton Park, M25 2SW. Starting in the centre of the park, the first 2km consists of a flat section around the Heaton Park lake. Between 2 and 3 kilometres, some challenging hills take participants around Heaton Hall with spectacular views of Manchester. A welcome downhill section completes the lap. The 5k is 1 lap, 10k is 2 laps, and Half Marathon is 4 laps with an additional out and back section at the start.

Run Heaton Park races are operated by RunThrough Events. All races are chip-timed, and every finisher will receive a themed medal. In addition anyone running for Francis House will receive a Francis House branded running t-shirt, fundraising pack and in person support on the day.

Matt Wood, Co-Founder of RunThrough, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership with Francis House Hospice:“We are thrilled to partner with Francis House Hospice for the Run Heaton Park race. Their incredible work supporting children and families in need makes this collaboration truly special.

“Running has always been about more than just the race-it's about coming together to make a difference. We're excited to help runners take on the challenge while supporting such a meaningful cause."

Charity place registration closes 10 days before each event. For more information and to sign up visit the Francis House website