Qatar Finish Runners-Up In Arab Volleyball Championship

Qatar finished runners-up in the 23rd Arab Volleyball Championship as they lost to hosts Bahrain 3-1 (25-17, 25-18, 21-25, 25-16) in the final in Manama. Qatar defeated Tunisia 3-1, while Bahrain secured a 3-0 victory over Oman in their respective in semi-finals. The participating teams were Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

