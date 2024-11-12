Qatar Finish Runners-Up In Arab Volleyball Championship
Date
11/12/2024 7:19:56 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Qatar finished runners-up in the 23rd Arab Volleyball Championship as they lost to hosts Bahrain 3-1 (25-17, 25-18, 21-25, 25-16) in the final in Manama. Qatar defeated Tunisia 3-1, while Bahrain secured a 3-0 victory over Oman in their respective in semi-finals. The participating teams were Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Jordan.
MENAFN12112024000063011010ID1108876113
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.