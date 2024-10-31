Senegal Partners With Turkey For Food Sovereignty Amid Ankara’S Growing African Influence

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Senegal has recently signed a significant agreement on agricultural mechanization with the Turkish government. This partnership aims to modernize Senegal's farming sector and boost food production.



The collaboration comes at a crucial time for Senegal, which faces ongoing food security challenges. The agreement focuses on introducing advanced farming technologies to Senegal.



The Eurasian nation, with its strong agricultural sector, will share its expertise. This could potentially transform Senegal's farming landscape, increasing crop yields and food self-sufficiency.



Senegal's agriculture employs 70% of the population but contributes only 16% to GDP. This disparity highlights the sector's low productivity. The new partnership seeks to address this imbalance by improving efficiency and output.



Agricultural machinery exports from Ankara exceeded $1 billion in 2021. This demonstrates the country's capability in farm mechanization. Senegal may soon see Turkish-made tractors and equipment in its fields.





Senegal's Push for Food Sovereignty

In 2022, Senegal produced 775,016 tons of white rice but imported 1,487,336 tons. This cost 346.789 billion CFA francs ($61.9 million). The government aims to close this gap by 2028. The agreement aligns with Senegal's strategy for food sovereignty.



Bilateral trade between Senegal and its Eurasian partner grew by 42% in 2021, surpassing $540 million. The partnership may include farmer training programs, joint research, and agricultural infrastructure investments.



This collaboration is part of Ankara's expanding economic presence in Africa. Turkish companies have completed 1,864 projects on the continent, totaling $85.4 billion in investments.



Investments from the Eurasian nation in Africa have reached $10 billion. Trade between the transcontinental country and Africa has surged from $5.4 billion in 2003 to over $40 billion in 2022.



This eightfold increase shows growing economic ties. Products and services from the Bosphorus are making significant inroads into African markets.

Turkey's Expanding Influence in Africa

Turkey has expanded its diplomatic presence in Africa, increasing its embassies from 12 in 2002 to 44 in 2022. Its national airline now flies to more than 60 African destinations, facilitating trade and tourism.



In Senegal, companies from the transcontinental country have undertaken 33 projects valued at $1.2 billion ($214.3 million). Exports to Senegal reached nearly $530 million in 2022, while imports were around $11 million.



Ankara has become a key security partner for several African nations. It has concluded defense agreements with countries including Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria , and Rwanda. These often include provisions for arms sales.



The Eurasian nation's approach to Africa emphasizes state sovereignty and refrains from imposing political conditions. This stance, combined with its Muslim identity and lack of colonial history, makes it an attractive partner.



As this collaboration unfolds, its impact on Senegal 's agricultural productivity will be closely watched. Its success could influence future agricultural policies in other African countries. It could also shape Ankara's approach to economic cooperation with African nations.

