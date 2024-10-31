Lantronix To Report Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Results On Nov. 7, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix (the“Company”) (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global leader of compute and connectivity IoT solutions, today announced it will release results from its fiscal 2025 first quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024, after the close of the on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024.

Management will host an investor call and webcast at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time (6:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on Nov. 7, 2024. To access the live conference call, investors should dial 1-844-802-2442 (US) or 1-412-317-5135 (international) and indicate that they are participating in the Lantronix fiscal 2025 first-quarter call. The webcast will be available simultaneously via the investor relations section of the Company's website .

Investors can access a conference call replay starting at approximately 8:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Nov. 7, 2024, at the Lantronix website . A telephonic replay will also be available through Nov. 14, 2024, by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (US) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) or Canada Toll-Free 855-669-9658 and entering passcode 8899754.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global leader of compute and connectivity IoT solutions that target high-growth industries, including Smart Cities, Automotive and Enterprise. Lantronix's products and services empower companies to achieve success in the growing IoT markets by delivering customizable solutions that address each layer of the IoT Stack. Lantronix's leading-edge solutions include Intelligent Substations infrastructure, Infotainment systems and Video Surveillance, supplemented with advanced Out-of-Band Management (OOB) for Cloud and Edge Computing.

For more information, visit the Lantronix website .

