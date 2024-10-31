(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Next-generation Cargo and Utility Electric Bike with 4G/GPS and Theft Deterrent features, enhanced cargo ebike built to carry anything and tackle every challenge

Brea, CA, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aventon Unveils the All-New Abound SR Featuring

Aventon's First-Ever Aventon Control Unit (ACU)

Introducing the Abound SR

Brea, CA – October 29, 2024 – Aventon , a trailblazer in electric mobility, is excited to introduce the all-new Abound SR. With its intelligent design and smart technology, the Abound SR brings a new level of convenience, security, and fun to your daily commute or weekend adventures. Featuring Aventon's first-ever Aventon Control Unit (ACU), this do-it-all ebike is designed for riders looking to elevate their ride with advanced safety and tech features like 4G & GPS tracking, remote locking, and an integrated alarm system.

Whether you're bopping around town or making the most of your errands, the Abound SR is ready to take on the task. Class 2 ebike with up to 60-mile range and 440 lb max capacity, this multitasking ebike turns long rides into quick commutes. Its step-through frame and practical design ensure that you're always ready to hop on and go. Need to carry groceries or drop the kids off at school? No problem. The Abound SR can handle it all, making life easier and SRsly fun.

'We are excited to announce the new Abound SR to redefine ebikes with the latest technology. We strive to innovate and standardize what an ebike should be to all of our customers and their modern lifestyle.” - says Aventon CEO, JW Zhang.

Abound SR Features:



STEALTH, COBALT, HAZE - The Abound SR, Aventon's latest electric bike, is now available in three stunning colors. With its sleek design and powerful features, this bike is set to revolutionize your riding experience.

At the heart of the Abound SR is a 750W, 36V Hub Drive Motor, delivering an impressive 80Nm of torque for smooth and powerful acceleration. Whether you're conquering steep hills or cruising along flat roads, this bike will effortlessly take you where you need to go.

One of the standout features of the Abound SR is its exceptional range. With a single charge, riders can enjoy up to a 60-mile journey, making it perfect for long commutes or adventurous weekend rides. Say goodbye to range anxiety and embrace the freedom of extended rides.

Versatility is key, and the Abound SR delivers with its Shimano Altus 8-Speed Drivetrain. This drivetrain allows riders to effortlessly switch gears, adapting to any terrain with ease. Whether you're tackling rugged trails or navigating city streets, the Abound SR is up for the challenge.

Safety is paramount, and the Abound SR is equipped with Tektro Hydraulic Disc Brakes, providing superior stopping power in any situation. Feel confident and in control as you navigate through traffic or descend steep slopes.

Comfort is not compromised with the Abound SR. The quill stem with BMX-style handlebars and a suspension seat post with 50mm of travel offer a personalized and comfortable ride. Whether you're commuting to work or embarking on a weekend adventure, the Abound SR ensures a smooth and enjoyable journey. With a max load capacity of 440 lbs, the Abound SR is not only a reliable mode of transportation but also the perfect companion for carrying cargo or passengers. Say goodbye to limitations and embrace the freedom of carrying everything you need.

Advanced Security Meets Connectivity:

The Aventon Control Unit (ACU) keeps you protected and connected like never before. With enhanced features such as Remote Lock, Geofencing, and Passcode Protection, you can rest assured your bike is safe wherever you go. The ACU also provides real-time bike stats through GPS tracking and a 4G connection, allowing you to monitor your ride's performance with ease. Whether you're cruising or parked, the Abound SR offers unparalleled peace of mind.

Price & Availability:



MSRP: $2,199 SHIPPING: Now

Experience the future of electric biking with the Abound SR. With its powerful motor, impressive range, versatile drivetrain, and advanced features, this bike is the ultimate choice for riders seeking a smooth and powerful ride. Choose your color, hop on, and let the Abound SR take you on unforgettable journeys.

To learn more about the Abound SR, visit aventon.com .

About Aventon

Aventon, based in Southern California, is one of the world's leading and innovative bicycle manufacturers and retailers.

In 2012, CEO J.W. Zhang was inspired to build his own brand to create affordable, high-quality bikes. With roots in performance cycling, Aventon's heritage of innovation propelled them into a bold belief that they could transition from fixed gear bikes into e-mobility, making it more enjoyable. Their goal was to create a brand that was versatile, inclusive and all-encompassing of the different types of riders that exist without sacrificing their foundational attention to precision and purposefully-built products.

Aventon exists to enable people to redefine Adventure. They believe that every ride is an opportunity for riders, in every stage of their lives, to change the way they experience the world, and in that moment feel alive. They are fully committed to prevailing in their dedication to introducing premium technologies and placing their customers' experience at the center of their world.

