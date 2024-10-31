WEIS MARKETS ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Weis Markets, Inc.'s (NYSE:WMK ) Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share to of record as of November 12, 2024, payable on November 26, 2024.

About Weis Markets

Founded in 1912, Weis Markets, is a Mid-Atlantic food retailer operating 196 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. For more information, please visit: WeisMarkets

