WEIS MARKETS ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND
Weis Markets, Inc.'s (NYSE:WMK ) Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share to shareholders of record as of November 12, 2024, payable on November 26, 2024.
About Weis Markets
Founded in 1912, Weis Markets, Inc. is a Mid-Atlantic food retailer operating 196 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. For more information, please visit: WeisMarkets
or Facebook/WeisMarkets .
