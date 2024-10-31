Ethan Allen’S Silao Operations Awarded Great Place To Work® Mexico Certification

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DANBURY, Conn,, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethan Allen's upholstery operations, located in Silao, Guanajuato, Mexico, have been awarded the Great Place to Work® Mexico certification for the seventh consecutive year.

The recognition, based on the results of employee surveys along with independent analysis, identifies companies that have both a strong organizational culture and an environment that fosters employee development.

Ethan Allen Silao provides for its associates, offers complimentary meals, and maintains on-site medical staff. Associates have access to services like breast cancer screenings, cervical cancer prevention exams, vision exams, discounted glasses, and vaccinations. Additionally, associates are actively involved in the local community, participating in initiatives like local blood drives, and distributing toys and gifts to local children during the holiday season.

“Ethan Allen strives to operate in ways that ensure dignity and respect for every associate,” stated Farooq Kathwari, Chairman, President and CEO, Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.“We are honored that our Silao operations received this recognition, and we congratulate all our local leaders and associates.”

In addition to its Great Place to Work® Mexico designation, the Silao upholstery operations have been recognized as“Empresa Socialmente Responsible” (Environmentally and Socially Responsible) by the Mexican Center for Corporate Philanthropy (Cemefi) and the Alliance for Corporate Social Responsibility (AliaRSE).

Ethan Allen (NYSE:ETD), recently named America's #1 Premium Furniture Retailer by Newsweek for the second year in a row, is a leading interior design destination combining state-of-the-art technology with personal service. Our design centers, which represent a mix of independent licensees and Company-owned and operated locations, offer complimentary interior design service and sell a full range of home furnishings, including custom furniture and artisan-crafted accents for every room in the home. Vertically integrated from product design through logistics, we manufacture about 75% of our custom-crafted furniture in our North American manufacturing facilities and have been recognized for product quality and craftsmanship since 1932.

