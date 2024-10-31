Landmark Multi-Institutional Study Confirms Himplant's Safety And Effectiveness In Penile Enhancement Surgery

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Published in Therapeutic Advances in Urology, this IRB-approved study surpasses prior research by evaluating 299 patients across four institutions, confirming Himplant's reliable gains in size, safety, and satisfaction.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Himplant, a leader in cosmetic penile enhancement, announces a landmark study demonstrating Himplant's substantial success in delivering effective results in penile size enhancement and patient satisfaction. The study, titled "A Multi-Institutional Update on Surgical Outcomes After Penile Silicone Sleeve Implantation," is an extensive analysis, covering 299 patients with an average age of 42.5 years and an average follow-up period of 11.6 months.

In comparison to previous studies, this research reveals lower complication rates, with infection at 1.3%, seroma at 2.0%, and erosion at 5.0%, reinforcing Himplant's strong profile. Patients in the study experienced an average 50% increase in flaccid length (adding 4.1 cm) and a 37% increase in girth (adding 3.4 cm), highlighting a significant improvement in cosmetic outcomes. Notably, the study also reports a minimal need for revision surgeries, emphasizing Himplant's durability and stable results.

Key findings include:



Significant size enhancement: Patients achieved an average increase of 4.1 cm in length and 3.4 cm in girth, a 50% and 37% improvement, respectively.

Fewer complications: Infection rates were reduced to 1.3%, with seroma at 2.0%-improving upon previously reported figures.

Reliable durability: 93% of implants were retained at 12 months, demonstrating lasting efficacy.

Low revision rate: Only a small fraction of cases required corrective revision, confirming Himplant's stability and effectiveness. Increased satisfaction: Patient-reported outcomes confirm high satisfaction, supporting previous findings of enhanced confidence and well-being.

"This study provides crucial, quantitative data on Himplant's effectiveness and builds upon prior research by showcasing improved effectiveness and durability," said Dr. James Elist , creator of Himplant. "It equips patients and healthcare providers with a reliable understanding of Himplant's benefits."

The article, available for review here , serves as a comprehensive resource for anyone interested in male cosmetic surgery. As more men are considering cosmetic penile enhancement, this research underscores the importance of choosing a medically-backed, FDA-cleared option like Himplant.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit himplant .

About Himplant

Himplant is a pioneering FDA-cleared device designed for cosmetic penile enhancement. Building on decades of research and development, Himplant offers men a science-backed and effective way to enhance size and confidence. Dr. James Elist, a world-renowned urologist, developed the Himplant as a solution to meet the growing demand for medically backed penile enhancement.

SOURCE Himplant

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED