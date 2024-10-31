Gap Inc. To Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results On November 21
Gap Inc. (NYSE: GAP ) will report its third quarter fiscal 2024 financial results by press release on November 21, 2024, at approximately 1:15 p.m. Pacific Time.
In addition, the company will host a conference call to review its third quarter fiscal 2024 results on Thursday, November 21, 2024, beginning at approximately 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.
A live webcast of the conference call will be available online at href="" rel="nofollow" gapin .
A replay of the webcast will be available at the same location.
About Gap Inc.
Gap Inc., a house of iconic brands, is the largest specialty apparel company in America. Its Old Navy , Gap , Banana Republic , and Athleta
brands offer clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products for men, women and children. Since 1969, Gap Inc. has created products and experiences that shape culture, while doing right by employees, communities and the planet. Gap Inc. products are available worldwide through company-operated stores, franchise stores, and e-commerce sites. Fiscal year 2023 net sales were $14.9 billion. For more information, please visit .
Investor Relations Contact:
Nina Bari
[email protected]
Media Relations Contact:
Megan Foote
[email protected]
