Do Not Distribute - TEST #2

Unaudited, in millions except per share amounts Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2017 2016 % Change 2017 2016 % Change Revenue $ 574.4 $ 582.4 -1.4 % $ 1,146.9 $ 1,153.2 -0.5 % Operating Income 102.6 123.1 -16.7 % 210.8 232.0 -9.1 % Net Income 44.8 33.0 35.7 % 98.9 77.5 27.5 % Earnings per Share - Diluted 0.52 0.39 33.3 % 1.16 0.92 26.1 % Cash Flows from Operating Activities 107.3 137.4 -21.9 % 160.0 197.5 -19.0 % Cash Flows used in Investing Activities (48.7 ) (3.1 ) NM (80.0 ) (42.6 ) 87.8 % Cash Flows used in Financing Activities (42.3 ) (42.3 ) -0.1 % (76.6 ) (112.5 ) -31.9 %

Unaudited, in millions except per share amounts Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2017 2016 % Change 2017 2016 % Change EBITDA $ 150.6 $ 173.5 -13.2 % $ 308.3 $ 330.4 -6.7 % Adjusted EBITDA 162.5 168.3 -3.5 % 327.0 333.9 -2.1 % Covenant Adjusted EBITDA, before Pro Forma 167.8 171.1 -1.9 % 336.4 339.3 -0.8 % Adjusted Operating Income 128.9 134.7 -4.3 % 258.2 268.8 -3.9 % Adjusted Net Income 62.5 64.8 -3.6 % 131.3 128.4 2.3 % Adjusted Earnings per Share - Diluted 0.73 0.77 -5.2 % 1.54 1.52 1.3 % Free Cash Flow2 80.7 99.9 -19.2 % 106.8 123.6 -13.6 %

For the second quarter of 2017, revenue was $574.4 million, a decrease of 1.4 percent compared to the second quarter of 2016.

Second quarter 2017 operating income was $102.6 million, a decrease of 16.7 percent compared to the same quarter last year. This decrease is primarily due to the sale of Company real estate in the second quarter of 2016 and lower operating income in the Company's Unified Communications Services segment, partially offset by the results of cost savings initiatives and higher operating income in the Company's Safety Services, Interactive Services and Specialized Agent Services segments. Adjusted operating income decreased 4.3 percent in the second quarter of 2017 compared to the second quarter of 2016.

Net income increased 35.7 percent from the second quarter of 2016 to $44.8 million. The increase was driven primarily by $35.2 million of accelerated amortization of deferred financing costs related to the Company's debt refinancing in 2016, partially offset by the $12.8 million gain recognized in 2016 on the sale of Company real estate. Adjusted net income1 for the second quarter of 2017 was $62.5 million, a decrease of 3.6 percent from the second quarter of 2016.

EBITDA1 for the second quarter of 2017 decreased 13.2 percent from the second quarter of 2016 to $150.6 million. Adjusted EBITDA1 decreased 3.5 percent from the second quarter of 2016 to $162.5 million.

Unified Communications Services revenue decreased 5.8 percent; adjusted organic revenue5 decreased 5.0 percent due to lower revenue in Conferencing, changes in product mix and a decrease in the average rate per minute for automated conferencing services, partially offset by growth in Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS). Operating income decreased 18.9 percent primarily due to lower revenue. Adjusted operating income1 decreased 18.7 percent.



Safety Services revenue increased 8.1 percent; organic revenue increased 6.7 percent, primarily due to growth from clients adopting new technologies. Operating income increased $9.0 million, or 76.0 percent, to $20.9 million due to revenue growth and cost savings initiatives. Adjusted operating income1 increased $8.5 million, or 52.0 percent, to $25.0 million.



Interactive Services revenue increased 8.1 percent; organic revenue growth was 6.3 percent, primarily due to increased volumes from new and existing clients. Operating income increased 31.4 percent to $7.8 million and adjusted operating income1 increased 11.4 percent to $14.4 million, primarily due to revenue growth.

Specialized Agent Services revenue increased 2.8 percent primarily due to growth in healthcare advocacy services. Operating income increased $1.6 million to $4.5 million and adjusted operating income1 increased $1.3 million to $9.8 million.

Cash flows from operations were $107.3 million, a decrease of 21.9 percent, primarily due to the timing of accounts receivable collections and higher cash taxes due to the settlement of some tax audits.



Free cash flow1,2 decreased 19.2 percent to $80.7 million due to lower cash flows from operations, partially offset by a decrease in capital expenditures. The Company invested $26.6 million, or 4.6 percent of revenue, in capital expenditures during the second quarter of 2017.



4.31x net leverage at June 30, 2017 (net debt to pro forma adjusted EBITDA ratio, as calculated pursuant to the Company's senior secured term debt facilities4) compared to 4.45x at December 31, 2016.

Repaid $44.9 million in debt; cash balance of $191.8 million at June 30, 2017.

Pending Merger with Apollo

On May 9, 2017, the Company announced that it entered into a definitive merger agreement with affiliates of certain funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO), a leading global alternative investment manager, to be acquired for $23.50 per share in cash. Early termination of the waiting period for the merger under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, was granted on June 6, 2017 and the required foreign antitrust approvals for the merger were obtained in July 2017. The Company also received approval from the Federal Communications Commission for the merger in July 2017. On July 26, 2017, the Company's stockholders approved the merger. The merger remains subject to specified closing conditions (to the extent not already satisfied) and is expected to close during the second half of 2017.

Acquisition

On May 2, 2017, the Company completed the acquisition of Callpointe, Inc., a provider of automated appointment messaging services for healthcare providers. The acquired business operations will be integrated into the Company's Interactive Services reportable segment. The purchase price was approximately $25.9 million and was funded by cash on hand.

About West Corporation

West Corporation (Nasdaq:WSTC) is a global provider of communication and network infrastructure services. West helps its clients more effectively communicate, collaborate and connect with their audiences through a diverse portfolio of solutions that include unified communications services, safety services, interactive services such as automated notifications, telecom services and specialized agent services.

For 30 years, West has provided reliable, high-quality voice and data services. West has sales and operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and Latin America. For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including with respect to the proposed transaction and business combination between affiliates of funds managed by Apollo Global Management, LLC and the Company, including statements regarding the benefits of the proposed transaction and the anticipated timing of the proposed transaction. Forward-looking statements can be generally identified by the use of words such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "intends," "continue" or similar terminology. These statements reflect only West's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance or results. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that the proposed transaction may not be completed in a timely manner, or at all, which may adversely affect the Company's business and the price of the common stock of the Company; the failure to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the proposed transaction, including the receipt of certain governmental and regulatory approvals; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement; the effect of the announcement or pendency of the proposed transaction on the Company's business relationships, operating results, and business generally; risks that the proposed transaction disrupts current plans and operations of the Company and potential difficulties in the Company's employee retention as a result of the proposed transaction; risks related to diverting management's attention from the Company's ongoing business operations; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company, its officers or directors related to the merger agreement or the proposed transaction; the possibility that competing offers or acquisition proposals for the Company will be made; risks regarding the failure to obtain the necessary financing to complete the proposed transaction; risks related to the equity and debt financing and related guarantee arrangements entered into in connection with the proposed transaction; competition in West's highly competitive markets; increases in the cost of voice and data services or significant interruptions in these services; West's ability to keep pace with its clients' needs for rapid technological change and systems availability; the continued deployment and adoption of emerging technologies; the loss, financial difficulties or bankruptcy of any key clients; security and privacy breaches of the systems West uses to protect personal data; the effects of global economic trends on the businesses of West's clients; the non-exclusive nature of West's client contracts and the absence of revenue commitments; the cost of pending and future litigation; the cost of defending against intellectual property infringement claims; the effects of extensive regulation affecting many of West's businesses; West's ability to protect its proprietary information or technology; service interruptions to West's data and operation centers; West's ability to retain key personnel and attract a sufficient number of qualified employees; increases in labor costs and turnover rates; the political, economic and other conditions in the countries where West operates; changes in foreign exchange rates; West's ability to complete future acquisitions, integrate or achieve the objectives of its recent and future acquisitions; and future impairments of our substantial goodwill, intangible assets, or other long-lived assets. In addition, West is subject to risks related to its level of indebtedness. Such risks include West's ability to generate sufficient cash to service its indebtedness and fund its other liquidity needs; West's ability to comply with covenants contained in its debt instruments; West's ability to obtain additional financing; the incurrence of significant additional indebtedness by West and its subsidiaries; and the ability of West's lenders to fulfill their lending commitments. West is also subject to other risk factors described in documents filed by the Company with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which the statements were made. West undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

WEST CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited, in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2017 2016 % Change Revenue $ 574,393 $ 582,397 -1.4 % Cost of services 245,341 249,426 -1.6 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 226,450 209,870 7.9 % Operating income 102,602 123,101 -16.7 % Interest expense, net 36,231 37,712 -3.9 % Accelerated amortization of deferred financing costs - 35,235 NM Other income, net (1,045 ) (1,214 ) NM Income before tax 67,416 51,368 31.2 % Income tax expense 22,652 18,389 23.2 % Net income $ 44,764 $ 32,979 35.7 % Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 83,556 82,598 Diluted 85,527 84,281 Earnings Per Share - Basic $ 0.54 $ 0.40 35.0 % Earnings Per Share - Diluted $ 0.52 $ 0.39 33.3 % SELECTED SEGMENT FINANCIAL DATA: Three Months Ended June 30, 2017 2016 % Change Revenue: Unified Communications Services $ 348,546 $ 370,158 -5.8 % Safety Services 80,419 74,423 8.1 % Interactive Services 79,179 73,232 8.1 % Specialized Agent Services 69,354 67,495 2.8 % Intersegment eliminations (3,105 ) (2,911 ) NM Total $ 574,393 $ 582,397 -1.4 % Depreciation: Unified Communications Services $ 16,263 $ 17,293 -6.0 % Safety Services 3,980 4,495 -11.5 % Interactive Services 4,770 4,023 18.6 % Specialized Agent Services 3,524 2,846 23.8 % Total $ 28,537 $ 28,657 -0.4 % Amortization: Unified Communications Services - SG&A $ 2,252 $ 3,378 -33.3 % Safety Services - SG&A 3,041 3,572 -14.9 % Safety Services - COS 3,392 3,379 0.4 % Interactive Services - SG&A 4,975 5,327 -6.6 % Specialized Agent Services - SG&A 4,186 4,594 -8.9 % Deferred financing costs 1,863 39,144 NM Total $ 19,709 $ 59,394 -66.8 % Share-based compensation: Unified Communications Services $ 3,399 $ 3,493 -2.7 % Safety Services 989 993 -0.4 % Interactive Services 602 620 -2.9 % Specialized Agent Services 1,117 1,069 4.5 % Total $ 6,107 $ 6,175 -1.1 % Cost of services: Unified Communications Services $ 168,102 $ 173,651 -3.2 % Safety Services 28,206 26,689 5.7 % Interactive Services 17,035 16,918 0.7 % Specialized Agent Services 33,528 33,760 -0.7 % Intersegment eliminations (1,530 ) (1,592 ) NM Total $ 245,341 $ 249,426 -1.6 % Selling, general and administrative expenses: Unified Communications Services $ 108,424 $ 107,745 0.6 % Safety Services 31,316 35,863 -12.7 % Interactive Services 54,316 50,356 7.9 % Specialized Agent Services 31,295 30,829 1.5 % Corporate Other 2,674 (13,604 ) NM Intersegment eliminations (1,575 ) (1,319 ) NM Total $ 226,450 $ 209,870 7.9 % Operating income: Unified Communications Services $ 72,020 $ 88,762 -18.9 % Safety Services 20,897 11,871 76.0 % Interactive Services 7,828 5,958 31.4 % Specialized Agent Services 4,531 2,906 55.9 % Corporate Other (2,674 ) 13,604 NM Total $ 102,602 $ 123,101 -16.7 % Operating margin: Unified Communications Services 20.7 % 24.0 % Safety Services 26.0 % 16.0 % Interactive Services 9.9 % 8.1 % Specialized Agent Services 6.5 % 4.3 % Total 17.9 % 21.1 %





SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA: Contribution Changes in Revenue - 2Q17 compared to 2Q16: Consolidated to Rev. Growth Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2016 $ 582,397 Revenue from acquired entities3 3,302 0.6 % Estimated impact of foreign currency exchange rates6 (3,956 ) -0.7 % Adjusted organic growth5 (7,350 ) -1.3 % Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2017 $ 574,393 -1.4 % Unified Communications Contribution Changes in Revenue - 2Q17 compared to 2Q16: Services to Rev. Growth Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2016 $ 370,158 Revenue from acquired entities3 962 0.3 % Estimated impact of foreign currency exchange rates6 (3,956 ) -1.1 % Adjusted organic growth5 (18,618 ) -5.0 % Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2017 $ 348,546 -5.8 % Safety Contribution Changes in Revenue - 2Q17 compared to 2Q16: Services to Rev. Growth Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2016 $ 74,423 Revenue from acquired entities3 1,008 1.4 % Organic growth 4,988 6.7 % Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2017 $ 80,419 8.1 % Interactive Contribution Changes in Revenue - 2Q17 compared to 2Q16: Services to Rev. Growth Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2016 $ 73,232 Revenue from acquired entities3 1,332 1.8 % Organic growth 4,615 6.3 % Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2017 $ 79,179 8.1 %





WEST CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited, in thousands except per share data) Six Months Ended June 30, 2017 2016 % Change Revenue $ 1,146,935 $ 1,153,176 -0.5 % Cost of services 487,783 490,438 -0.5 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 448,327 430,713 4.1 % Operating income 210,825 232,025 -9.1 % Interest expense, net 71,423 76,195 -6.3 % Accelerated amortization of deferred financing costs 24 35,235 NM Other income, net (3,715 ) (174 ) NM Income before tax 143,093 120,769 18.5 % Income tax expense 44,233 43,235 2.3 % Net income $ 98,860 $ 77,534 27.5 % Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 83,459 82,874 Diluted 85,369 84,425 Earnings Per Share - Basic $ 1.18 $ 0.94 25.5 % Earnings Per Share - Diluted $ 1.16 $ 0.92 26.1 % SELECTED SEGMENT FINANCIAL DATA: Six Months Ended June 30, 2017 2016 % Change Revenue: Unified Communications Services $ 699,621 $ 732,871 -4.5 % Safety Services 156,674 145,587 7.6 % Interactive Services 156,672 144,961 8.1 % Specialized Agent Services 141,102 135,873 3.8 % Intersegment eliminations (7,134 ) (6,116 ) NM Total $ 1,146,935 $ 1,153,176 -0.5 % Depreciation: Unified Communications Services $ 32,593 $ 34,836 -6.4 % Safety Services 8,043 9,049 -11.1 % Interactive Services 9,663 7,943 21.7 % Specialized Agent Services 6,918 5,630 22.9 % Total $ 57,217 $ 57,458 -0.4 % Amortization: Unified Communications Services - SG&A $ 4,539 $ 6,771 -33.0 % Safety Services - SG&A 5,851 6,955 -15.9 % Safety Services - COS 6,855 6,648 3.1 % Interactive Services - SG&A 9,828 10,382 -5.3 % Specialized Agent Services - SG&A 8,526 9,188 -7.2 % Deferred financing costs 3,751 44,053 NM Total $ 39,350 $ 83,997 -53.2 % Share-based compensation: Unified Communications Services $ 6,423 $ 7,821 -17.9 % Safety Services 1,854 2,220 -16.5 % Interactive Services 1,147 1,381 -16.9 % Specialized Agent Services 2,108 2,419 -12.9 % Total $ 11,532 $ 13,841 -16.7 % Cost of services: Unified Communications Services $ 335,249 $ 339,847 -1.4 % Safety Services 53,731 54,004 -0.5 % Interactive Services 34,320 33,070 3.8 % Specialized Agent Services 68,797 66,911 2.8 % Intersegment eliminations (4,314 ) (3,394 ) NM Total $ 487,783 $ 490,438 -0.5 % Selling, general and administrative expenses: Unified Communications Services $ 210,962 $ 215,194 -2.0 % Safety Services 62,760 70,739 -11.3 % Interactive Services 106,169 100,125 6.0 % Specialized Agent Services 64,216 61,538 4.4 % Corporate Other 7,040 (14,161 ) NM Intersegment eliminations (2,820 ) (2,722 ) NM Total $ 448,327 $ 430,713 4.1 % Operating income: Unified Communications Services $ 153,410 $ 177,830 -13.7 % Safety Services 40,183 20,844 92.8 % Interactive Services 16,183 11,766 37.5 % Specialized Agent Services 8,089 7,424 9.0 % Corporate Other (7,040 ) 14,161 NM Total $ 210,825 $ 232,025 -9.1 % Operating margin: Unified Communications Services 21.9 % 24.3 % Safety Services 25.6 % 14.3 % Interactive Services 10.3 % 8.1 % Specialized Agent Services 5.7 % 5.5 % Total 18.4 % 20.1 %





SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA: Contribution Changes in Revenue - 2Q17 YTD compared to 2Q16 YTD: Consolidated to Rev. Growth Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2016 $ 1,153,176 Revenue from acquired entities3 5,616 0.5 % Estimated impact of foreign currency exchange rates6 (8,467 ) -0.7 % Adjusted organic growth5 (3,390 ) -0.3 % Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2017 $ 1,146,935 -0.5 % Unified Communications Contribution Changes in Revenue - 2Q17 YTD compared to 2Q16 YTD: Services to Rev. Growth Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2016 $ 732,871 Revenue from acquired entities3 1,153 0.2 % Estimated impact of foreign currency exchange rates6 (8,467 ) -1.2 % Adjusted organic growth5 (25,936 ) -3.5 % Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2017 $ 699,621 -4.5 % Safety Contribution Changes in Revenue - 2Q17 YTD compared to 2Q16 YTD: Services to Rev. Growth Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2016 $ 145,587 Revenue from acquired entities3 1,857 1.3 % Organic growth 9,230 6.3 % Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2017 $ 156,674 7.6 % Interactive Contribution Changes in Revenue - 2Q17 YTD compared to 2Q16 YTD: Services to Rev. Growth Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2016 $ 144,961 Revenue from acquired entities3 2,606 1.8 % Organic growth 9,105 6.3 % Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2017 $ 156,672 8.1 %

WEST CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, in thousands) June 30, December 31, % 2017 2016 Change Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 191,835 $ 183,059 4.8 % Trust and restricted cash 17,414 20,141 -13.5 % Accounts receivable, net 399,998 369,068 8.4 % Income taxes receivable - 4,366 NM Prepaid assets 53,395 40,886 30.6 % Deferred expenses 41,022 44,886 -8.6 % Other current assets 29,267 31,889 -8.2 % Total current assets 732,931 694,295 5.6 % Property and Equipment: Property and equipment 1,131,873 1,088,205 4.0 % Accumulated depreciation and amortization (805,200 ) (755,754 ) 6.5 % Net property and equipment 326,673 332,451 -1.7 % Goodwill 1,947,832 1,916,192 1.7 % Intangible assets, net 300,991 315,474 -4.6 % Other assets 172,518 182,426 -5.4 % Total assets $ 3,480,945 $ 3,440,838 1.2 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit: Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 69,730 $ 78,881 -11.6 % Deferred revenue 133,087 151,148 -11.9 % Accrued expenses 233,789 224,871 4.0 % Current maturities of long-term debt 47,834 39,709 20.5 % Total current liabilities 484,440 494,609 -2.1 % Long-term obligations 3,064,850 3,129,963 -2.1 % Deferred income taxes 103,059 88,864 16.0 % Other long-term liabilities 153,099 169,251 -9.5 % Total liabilities 3,805,448 3,882,687 -2.0 % Stockholders' Deficit: Common stock 87 86 1.2 % Additional paid-in capital 2,240,801 2,223,379 0.8 % Retained deficit (2,410,711 ) (2,490,455 ) -3.2 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (67,454 ) (87,633 ) -23.0 % Treasury stock at cost (87,226 ) (87,226 ) 0.0 % Total stockholders' deficit (324,503 ) (441,849 ) -26.6 % Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 3,480,945 $ 3,440,838 1.2 %

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Operating Income Reconciliation

Adjusted operating income is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company believes adjusted operating income provides a relevant measure of operating profitability and a useful basis for evaluating the ongoing operations of the Company. Adjusted operating income is used by the Company to assess operating income before the impact of acquisitions and acquisition-related costs and certain non-cash items. Adjusted operating income is used by the Company as a benchmark for performance and compensation by certain executives. Adjusted operating income should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income or other profitability data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted operating income, as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Set forth below is a reconciliation of adjusted operating income from operating income.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income from Operating Income Unaudited, in thousands Three Months Ended June 30, Consolidated: 2017 2016 % Change Operating income $ 102,602 $ 123,101 -16.7 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 14,454 16,871 -14.3 % Share-based compensation 6,107 6,175 -1.1 % Gain on sale of real estate - (12,848 ) NM M&A and acquisition-related costs 5,765 1,401 311.5 % Adjusted operating income $ 128,928 $ 134,700 -4.3 % Adjusted operating income margin 22.4 % 23.1 % Unified Communications Services: Operating income $ 72,020 $ 88,762 -18.9 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,252 3,378 -33.3 % Share-based compensation 3,399 3,493 -2.7 % M&A and acquisition-related costs 349 387 -9.8 % Adjusted operating income $ 78,020 $ 96,020 -18.7 % Adjusted operating income margin 22.4 % 25.9 % Safety Services: Operating income $ 20,897 $ 11,871 76.0 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3,041 3,572 -14.9 % Share-based compensation 989 993 -0.4 % M&A and acquisition-related costs 55 - NM Adjusted operating income $ 24,982 $ 16,436 52.0 % Adjusted operating income margin 31.1 % 22.1 % Interactive Services: Operating income $ 7,828 $ 5,958 31.4 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 4,975 5,327 -6.6 % Share-based compensation 602 620 -2.9 % M&A and acquisition-related costs 1,036 1,059 -2.2 % Adjusted operating income $ 14,441 $ 12,964 11.4 % Adjusted operating income margin 18.2 % 17.7 % Specialized Agent Services: Operating income $ 4,531 $ 2,906 55.9 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 4,186 4,594 -8.9 % Share-based compensation 1,117 1,069 4.5 % Adjusted operating income $ 9,834 $ 8,569 14.8 % Adjusted operating income margin 14.2 % 12.7 % Corporate Other: Operating income (loss) $ (2,674 ) $ 13,604 Gain on sale of real estate - (12,848 ) M&A and acquisition-related costs 4,325 (45 ) Adjusted operating income $ 1,651 $ 711

Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income from Operating Income Unaudited, in thousands Six Months Ended June 30, Consolidated: 2017 2016 % Change Operating income $ 210,825 $ 232,025 -9.1 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 28,744 33,296 -13.7 % Share-based compensation 11,532 13,841 -16.7 % Gain on sale of real estate - (12,848 ) NM M&A and acquisition-related costs 7,100 2,489 185.3 % Adjusted operating income $ 258,201 $ 268,803 -3.9 % Adjusted operating income margin 22.5 % 23.3 % Unified Communications Services: Operating income $ 153,410 $ 177,830 -13.7 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 4,539 6,771 -33.0 % Share-based compensation 6,423 7,821 -17.9 % M&A and acquisition-related costs 694 878 NM Adjusted operating income $ 165,066 $ 193,300 -14.6 % Adjusted operating income margin 23.6 % 26.4 % Safety Services: Operating income $ 40,183 $ 20,844 92.8 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 5,851 6,955 -15.9 % Share-based compensation 1,854 2,220 -16.5 % M&A and acquisition-related costs 183 - NM Adjusted operating income $ 48,071 $ 30,019 60.1 % Adjusted operating income margin 30.7 % 20.6 % Interactive Services: Operating income $ 16,183 $ 11,766 37.5 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 9,828 10,382 -5.3 % Share-based compensation 1,147 1,381 -16.9 % M&A and acquisition-related costs 1,353 1,611 -16.0 % Adjusted operating income $ 28,511 $ 25,140 13.4 % Adjusted operating income margin 18.2 % 17.3 % Specialized Agent Services: Operating income $ 8,089 $ 7,424 9.0 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 8,526 9,188 -7.2 % Share-based compensation 2,108 2,419 -12.9 % Adjusted operating income $ 18,723 $ 19,031 -1.6 % Adjusted operating income margin 13.3 % 14.0 % Corporate Other: Operating income (loss) $ (7,040 ) $ 14,161 Gain on sale of real estate - (12,848 ) M&A and acquisition-related costs 4,870 - Adjusted operating income (loss) $ (2,170 ) $ 1,313

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Share Reconciliation

Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) are non-GAAP measures. The Company believes these measures provide a useful indication of profitability and basis for assessing the operations of the Company without the impact of bond redemption premiums, acquisitions and acquisition-related costs, significant restructuring costs and certain non-cash items. Adjusted net income should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other profitability metrics prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted net income, as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company utilizes these non-GAAP measures to make decisions about the use of resources, analyze performance, measure management's performance with stated objectives and compensate management relative to the achievement of such objectives. Set forth below is a reconciliation of adjusted net income from net income.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income from Net Income Unaudited, in thousands except per share data Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2017 2016 % Change 2017 2016 % Change Net income $ 44,764 $ 32,979 35.7 % $ 98,860 $ 77,534 27.5 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 14,454 16,871 28,744 33,296 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,863 39,144 3,751 44,053 Interest rate swap ineffectiveness 15 - 77 - Share-based compensation 6,107 6,175 11,532 13,841 Gain on sale of real estate - (12,848 ) - (12,848 ) M&A and acquisition-related costs 5,765 1,401 7,100 2,489 Pre-tax total 28,204 50,743 51,204 80,831 Income tax expense on adjustments 10,478 18,911 18,801 30,007 Adjusted net income $ 62,490 $ 64,811 -3.6 % $ 131,263 $ 128,358 2.3 % Diluted shares outstanding 85,527 84,281 85,369 84,425 Adjusted EPS - diluted $ 0.73 $ 0.77 -5.2 % $ 1.54 $ 1.52 1.3 %

Free Cash Flow Reconciliation

The Company believes free cash flow provides a relevant measure of liquidity and a useful basis for assessing the Company's ability to fund its activities, including the financing of acquisitions, debt service, stock repurchases and distribution of earnings to shareholders. Free cash flow is calculated as cash flows from operating activities less cash capital expenditures. Free cash flow is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Free cash flow should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for cash flows from operating activities or other liquidity measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Free cash flow, as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Set forth below is a reconciliation of free cash flow from cash flows from operating activities.

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow from Operating Cash Flow Unaudited, in thousands Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2017 2016 % Change 2017 2016 % Change Cash flows from operating activities $ 107,273 $ 137,433 -21.9 % $ 160,046 $ 197,485 -19.0 % Cash capital expenditures 26,576 37,507 -29.1 % 53,248 73,864 -27.9 % Free cash flow $ 80,697 $ 99,926 -19.2 % $ 106,798 $ 123,621 -13.6 %

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Covenant Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

The common definition of EBITDA is“Earnings Before Interest Expense, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.” In evaluating liquidity and performance, the Company uses“Adjusted EBITDA” and“Covenant Adjusted EBITDA.” The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest expense, share-based compensation, taxes, depreciation and amortization, gain on sale of buildings, significant restructuring costs and transaction costs. The Company defines Covenant Adjusted EBITDA as Adjusted EBITDA plus post-acquisition synergies, site closures and other impairments, other non-cash reserves and certain litigation settlement costs and excluding unrestricted subsidiaries. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Covenant Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP. Although the Company uses Adjusted EBITDA and Covenant Adjusted EBITDA as measures of its liquidity and performance, the use of Adjusted EBITDA and Covenant Adjusted EBITDA is limited because it does not include certain material costs, such as depreciation, amortization and interest, necessary to operate the business and for Covenant Adjusted EBITDA, includes adjustments for synergies that have not been realized. In addition, certain adjustments included in the calculation of Covenant Adjusted EBITDA are based on management's estimates and do not reflect actual results. For example, post-acquisition synergies included in Covenant Adjusted EBITDA are determined in accordance with the Company's senior credit facilities and indenture governing the Company's outstanding notes, which provide for an adjustment to EBITDA, subject to certain specified limitations, for reasonably identifiable and factually supportable cost savings projected by the Company in good faith to be realized as a result of actions taken following an acquisition. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Covenant Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, cash flow from operating activities or other income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and Covenant Adjusted EBITDA, as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Adjusted EBITDA and Covenant Adjusted EBITDA are presented here as the Company understands investors use them as a measure of its historical ability to service debt and compliance with covenants in its senior credit facilities. Further, Adjusted EBITDA is presented here as the Company uses it to measure its performance and to conduct and evaluate its business during its regular review of operating results for the periods presented. The Company uses this non-GAAP measure to make decisions about the use of resources, analyze performance and measure management's performance with stated objectives. Pro forma adjustments are based on loan covenants. Set forth below is a reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Covenant Adjusted EBITDA from cash flow from operating activities and net income.

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from Operating Cash Flow Unaudited, in thousands Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Last Twelve Months 2017 2016 2017 2016 Ended 6/30/17 Cash flows from operating activities $ 107,273 $ 137,433 $ 160,046 $ 197,485 $ 389,755 Income tax expense 22,652 18,389 44,233 43,235 67,421 Deferred income tax benefit (expense) 1,888 6,132 (8,010 ) 3,755 18,446 Interest expense and other financing charges 36,786 73,267 72,437 112,252 146,345 Provision for share-based compensation (6,107 ) (6,175 ) (11,532 ) (13,841 ) (23,079 ) Amortization of deferred financing costs (1,863 ) (39,144 ) (3,751 ) (44,053 ) (8,040 ) Gain on sale of real estate - 12,848 - 12,848 1,216 Other (209 ) (712 ) (588 ) (886 ) (1,214 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business acquisitions (9,835 ) (28,496 ) 55,511 19,628 27,727 EBITDA 150,585 173,542 308,346 330,423 618,577 Provision for share-based compensation 6,107 6,175 11,532 13,841 23,079 M&A and acquisition-related costs 5,765 1,401 7,100 2,489 8,356 Gain on sale of real estate - (12,848 ) - (12,848 ) (1,216 ) Significant restructuring - - - - 8,423 Adjusted EBITDA $ 162,457 $ 168,270 $ 326,978 $ 333,905 $ 657,219 Site closures, severance and asset impairments 4,067 1,789 5,966 2,657 6,158 Non-cash foreign currency loss 1,178 695 1,869 3,329 3,407 Other, net 78 349 1,627 (603 ) 857 Covenant Adjusted EBITDA, before Pro Forma $ 167,780 $ 171,103 $ 336,440 $ 339,288 $ 667,641 Pro Forma adjustments 18,239 Covenant Adjusted EBITDA, after Pro Forma $ 685,880 Cash flows from operating activities $ 107,273 $ 137,433 $ 160,046 $ 197,485 Cash flows used in investing activities $ (48,687 ) $ (3,124 ) $ (79,993 ) $ (42,584 ) Cash flows used in financing activities $ (42,266 ) $ (42,301 ) $ (76,647 ) $ (112,546 ) Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from Net Income Unaudited, in thousands Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net income 44,764 32,979 98,860 77,534 Interest expense and other financing charges 36,786 73,267 72,437 112,252 Depreciation and amortization 46,383 48,907 92,816 97,402 Income tax expense 22,652 18,389 44,233 43,235 EBITDA 150,585 173,542 308,346 330,423 Provision for share-based compensation 6,107 6,175 11,532 13,841 M&A and acquisition-related costs 5,765 1,401 7,100 2,489 Gain on sale of real estate - (12,848 ) - (12,848 ) Adjusted EBITDA 162,457 168,270 326,978 333,905 Site closures, severance and asset impairments 4,067 1,789 5,966 2,657 Non-cash foreign currency loss 1,178 695 1,869 3,329 Other, net 78 349 1,627 (603 ) Covenant Adjusted EBITDA, before Pro Forma $ 167,780 $ 171,103 $ 336,440 $ 339,288

1 See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.

2 Free cash flow is calculated as cash flows from operating activities less cash capital expenditures.

3 Revenue growth attributable to acquired entities for the second quarter of 2017 includes 911 ETC, Vocus and Callpointe.

4 Based on loan covenants. Covenant loan ratio is debt net of cash and excludes accounts receivable securitization debt.

5 Adjusted organic revenue growth, a non-GAAP metric, excludes revenue from acquired entities and the estimated impact of foreign exchange rates. The Company believes adjusted organic growth provides a useful measure of growth in its ongoing business. A reconciliation to GAAP revenue is presented in the Selected Financial Data table below.

6 Our consolidated revenues and expenses are subject to variations caused by the net effect of foreign currency translation due to our international operations. It is difficult to predict the future fluctuations of foreign exchange rates and how those fluctuations will impact our consolidated operations. Our revenues and expenses from our international operations are generally denominated in local currencies, therefore, the impact of currency fluctuations on our operating income and operating margin is partially mitigated. In order to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, we compare the percentage change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency presentation. The constant currency growth rates are calculated by translating the 2017 results at the 2016 average exchange rates. Constant currency growth rates are a non-GAAP measure.

NM: Not Meaningful

