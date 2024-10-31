Grand Opening Ceremony To Be Held On Thursday, November 7, 2024 For Tupelo Park Affordable Apartment Homes For Families

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Paces Foundation, Hunt Capital Partners, and CVS Aetna to host event featuring local officials and a ribbon cutting for the $19 million apartment community

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Paces Foundation, Hunt Capital Partners, and CVS Aetna are pleased to invite and the public to attend the grand opening ceremony for Tupelo Park Apartments. The event officially opens the new 47-unit apartment community.Featuring two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, Tupelo Park Apartments addresses an acute rental unit shortage for moderate and low-income families earning up to 50% and 60% of the Area Median Income (AMI) in the city.WHO:Speakers at the event include:Steven Bauhan of The Paces FoundationPanama City Beach Mayor Stuart TettemerNaomi See of Hunt Capital Partners andCarl Lee of Aetna Better Health of FloridaWHAT:Ribbon-cutting event to celebrate the grand opening of Tupelo Park with remarks by those integral to the project. Tours to follow the ceremony.Photo and video opportunity. Lunch provided.WHEN:Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 11:30 AM CSTWHERE:609 Fernwood StPanama City Beach, FL 32407Event is in the Courtyard above parking.The event is free to the public. Please go to to register. To accommodate in-person interviews, media interested in attending are asked to email or call The Paces Foundation press contact.About The Paces FoundationFounded in 1991, The Paces Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides affordable housing and services for low-income neighbors. The housing for both seniors and families is built to green certification standards to ease utility and maintenance costs for residents and have a low impact on the environment. The foundation contributed millions of dollars to the economy via professional services and building trades and is Section 3 compliant. The Paces Foundation has owned, preserved and/or developed more than 3,000 units across the southeast and New Jersey. Visit .

Amy Sigal

The Paces Foundation

+1 678-467-0253

...

