Jobelephant Welcomes Talent Acquisition Technology Leader To Strengthen Partnerships

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jon Flahive brings strategic relationship-building experience to a growing recruitment advertising tech company

- Jon Flahive, Manager of Partnerships at JobElephantSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- JobElephant , a leading recruitment advertising agency, announces Jon Flahive will manage strategic collaborations and grow the company's partnership alliance. Flahive will develop business relationships to drive innovative technical integrations within talent acquisition and job advertising technology.As JobElephant continues to refine its proprietary data analytics technology, integrate with Application Tracking Systems (ATS), and expand into new industries to support recruitment advertising, Flahive will collaborate with industry partners to ensure a frictionless experience for JobElephant's clients.Flahive will oversee the growth and management of their growing partnership ecosystem and drive innovative technical integrations with job advertising providers, resume data services, background check solutions, and assessment tools."HR leaders have less time and resources are stretched thin, but technology can help give recruiters actionable insights to lead them to the best candidates,” said Michael Ang, CEO of JobElephant.“Strong partnerships built on collaboration are key to bridging our clients with tech solutions, and Jon's over 25 years of experience building industry relationships across various sectors of HR services makes him a tremendous asset."Flahive has demonstrated exceptional leadership as senior vice president of global partnerships & alliances at VONQ, where he managed strategic partnerships and developed dynamic solutions to meet evolving client needs. Most recently, he worked in growth and partner Alliances consulting at Affirm Alliances."Talent acquisition technology is rapidly evolving, and recruiters need access to data and analytics that identify and target the most suitable candidates for their organizations," said Jon Flahive, Manager of Channel Partnerships at JobElephant.“Building efficient and effective partnerships helps remove the barriers to ensure that every recruitment effort is strategic and effective."JobElephant leverages advanced technology to optimize recruitment advertisement placements. They use a suite of tools to enhance job ad visibility across niche and specialty websites, automate the synchronization of job listings, and provide clients with data-driven insights to maximize ROI.Their predictive analytics capabilities also recommend the most effective advertising strategies, helping organizations attract top talent efficiently.For more information about JobElephant and its recruitment solutions, please visit .About JobElephant:Founded in 2000, JobElephant simplifies recruitment advertising using proprietary technology and strategic ad placements. Focused on innovation and client success, JobElephant delivers measurable results through personalized service and data-driven solutions, making recruitment more efficient and effective. For more information, please visit .

Lauren Dietrick

10 to 1 PR

+1 4805249899

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.