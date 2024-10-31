Leesa Rowland Launches Halloween 2024 Celebrations With Masquerade Ball

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Leesa Rowland, Marc Bouwer (Photo credit: BFA / Madeleine Thomas)

Carmen D'Alessio (Photo credit: BFA / Madeleine Thomas)

Leesa Rowland, Larry Wohl (Photo credit: BFA / Madeleine Thomas)

Leesa Rowland (Photo credit: BFA / Madeleine Thomas)

Atmosphere (Photo credit: BFA / Madeleine Thomas)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Actress, Philanthropist, and Author Leesa Rowland and Larry Wohl held her“Masquerade Ball” at the Angel Orensanz Center in New York City– an affair bringing out awesome costumes, with style and beauty plus a special tribute to Studio 54's Carmen D'Alessio whose birthday was celebrated by repeated her coming out of a birthday cake onstage replicating her similar celebration 40 years ago. Inspired by Truman Capote's legendary "Black and White Ball," this year's event transformed into an exquisite "Black, White, and Gold Masquerade Ball where Guests wore their best looks and spectacular masks while enjoying cocktails, and dancing to live music. In addition, there was a captivating dance performance – a baroque style' Vogue' directed and choreographed by Marcella Hymowitz and a thrilling drumline surprise by Brooklyn United Music & Arts Development CenterEvent Décor, Cocktails and dinner were created by Hank Stampfl's Revel Rouge with vegan dishes crafted by Chef Carlos Manansala and expertly mixed cocktails from Acquolina plus many personal touches from Leesa Rowland. Fashion Designer Marc Bouwer designed Leesa's Costume for the Soiree.Notable Attendees included: Leesa Rowland, Larry Wohl, Marc Bouwer, Pedro Oberto, Carmen D'Alessio, Tina Radziwill, Debbie Dickinson, Wendy and Bob Federman, Dottie Herman, Pamela Morgan, Lucia Hwong Gordon, Cindy Guyer, Sharon Bush, Sir Ivan Wilzig, Alan Wilzig, Bill Sclight and Cheri Kaufman, Hank Stampfl, Stewart F Lane and Bonnie Comley, Liliana Cavendish, Paul Margolin, and Sergio Zapata.Leesa's new book, The Charisma Factor: Unlock the Secrets of Magnetic Charm and Personal Influence in Your Life, which is available in bookstores and online.About Leesa Rowland:The daughter of an artist and college professor, Leesa Rowland grew up in Austin, Texas where she studied broadcast journalism and later became a classically trained actress at the world-renowned Stella Adler Studio in Los Angeles.Beyond her extensive career and credits as a film and television actress, she is also well-known for her work as a philanthropist and animal rights activist. A vegan dedicated to healthy eating, she has been active with the national non-profit organization Last Chance for Animals since 1989 and is the president of the New York non-profit group Animal Ashram, which she founded in 2013.As she continues to develop her work as a philanthropist and involvement with these and other charities while exploring new dramatic roles, Leesa recently began adding something else exciting to her sizzle reel: comedienne. A lifelong sitcom fan, she has been taking comedy classes with Richard Kline - the actor best known as Larry on the late-1970s classic Three's Company - in Los Angeles. She has also been studying improv and sketch comedy in New York at the famed Upright Citizen's Brigade whose alumni include Amy Poehler, Horatio Sands, Matt Besser, Matt Walsh and Ian McKay.

Norah Lawlor

Lawlor Media Group, Inc.

+1 212-967-6900

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.