Singer-Songwriter Tiger Lyn's New Song 'Freedom' Celebrates Patriotism, American Pride, And Unity

PORTLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Singer-songwriter Tiger Lyn has released her anticipated original single, "Freedom," a powerful anthem celebrating America's liberty, unity, and resilience. Inspired by her deep love for the nation, Tiger Lyn wrote this song to highlight the importance of democracy and the freedoms we cherish."Freedom" comes at a crucial time to celebrate national values that are more important than ever. Tiger Lyn expressed, "I've always been patriotic. This song is my way of celebrating America and reminding everyone of the liberties we must uphold."Tiger Lyn is an American singer-songwriter whose musical journey began at an early age, growing up in a family of musicians and performers. Known for her soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics, she draws inspiration from legendary artists like Dolly Parton, Tina Turner, and Aretha Franklin. Her appreciation for various music genres-country, soul, and pop-shapes her distinctive sound, creating songs that resonate across generations. With a profound love for her country, Tiger Lyn's music often carries messages of unity, encouraging listeners to stay united for a stronger future.For more information about Tiger Lyn and her music, visit . Follow her on Facebook at @1TigerLyn, Twitter at @1tigerlyn, and Instagram at @tigerlyn_music.

