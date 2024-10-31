Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS) Versus Meta (NASDAQ: META) In The AR Glasses Battle?

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a go-to for big investing ideas, including AI and tech reports on news and developments for Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq: WLDS ) (WLDSW), an award-winning pioneer in artificial intelligence ("AI")-based wearable gesture control technology.

According to ResearchAndMarkets, "The global for Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses was estimated at 678.6 Thousand Units in 2023 and is projected to reach 13 Million Units by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 53.0% from 2023 to 2030."

Yesterday Wearable Devices announced an innovative collaboration with TCL-RayNeoTM leader in augmented reality ("AR") technology, aiming at bringing mass-market neural interface wristband for AR glasses to life now.

Both parties will be showcasing how neural interface wristband can be seamlessly integrated into AR devices, enhancing user experience by enabling hands-free, gesture-based interactions in augmented and mixed reality environments. This collaboration, previously announced earlier this month, highlights a groundbreaking leap towards more immersive, intuitive user experiences with the objective of being available as soon as next year.

For comparison, Meta (NASDAQ: META ) announced last month its entrance into the gesture control space and presented its neural wristband as a 'Purposeful Product Prototype' for smart glasses. RayNeo is known for its innovations in AR, developing cutting-edge AR glasses that enhance immersive experiences by overlaying digital content in the real world. By integrating RayNeo's AR glasses with Wearable Devices' neural gesture control technology, users can experience a truly hands-free interaction, elevating the immersive experience to new heights.

"Our collaboration with RayNeo signals a thrilling new chapter in neural gesture technology," said Asher Dahan, Chief Executive Officer of Wearable Devices. "Our breakthrough Mudra Band and Mudra Link technology is redefining how users interact in mixed reality, offering more natural and instinctive control. Together with RayNeo, we're creating immersive experiences that feel almost magical, as if technology has become an extension of oneself."

"Collaborating with Wearable Devices represents a significant leap forward in the future of AR technology," said Howie Li, Chief Executive Officer of RayNeo. "By combining RayNeo's advanced AR glasses with the cutting-edge neural interface technology from Wearable Devices, we are committed to providing innovative solutions that empower users and transform everyday experiences. We believe this collaboration will lead to a new era of smart, intuitive, and immersive wearable experiences."

This collaboration highlights the potential for future innovations in the extended reality ("XR") market. The combination of RayNeo's advanced AR hardware and Wearable Devices' neural input technology creates exciting possibilities for the next generation of smart wearables, offering seamless and touchless control across various applications. The details of the full terms of this collaboration are subject to negotiation and execution of definitive agreements.

