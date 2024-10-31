(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) All-New Triton Wins Golden Award at VMARK Vietnam Design Awards 2024

TOKYO, Oct 31, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) announced that the all-new Triton has been selected as a golden award winner at the VMARK Vietnam Design Awards 2024 in the Best Design category. This marks the second time that Mitsubishi Motors has won the award, after the Xforce topped the same category in 2023.



Established in 2018, the VMARK Vietnam Design Awards is organized by the VDAS Design Association based in Ho Chi Minh City. This year, a jury of 42 internationally renowned design practitioners evaluated design projects from Vietnam and around the world, and each entry was evaluated against the five criteria of innovativeness, eco-friendliness, identity, functionality, and community. The most outstanding designs received the golden award, and this year, 19 projects were selected as gold award winners out of a total of 700 entries.

The Triton is Mitsubishi Motors' one-ton pickup truck that traces its roots back to the Forte originally released in 1978. In the 45 years since, this global strategic vehicle from Mitsubishi Motors has sold a cumulative total of approximately 5.7 million units in approximately 150 countries spanning five generations of models. Developed under the product concept of "Power for Adventure," the all-new Triton features a complete overhaul of everything from the interior and exterior design to the chassis, ladder frame and engine, and more. It was first launched in Thailand – where its production site is located – in July 2023 and introduced in Japan in February 2024. The all-new Triton is being rolled out sequentially in 100 countries worldwide.

In attending the VMARK Vietnam Design Award 2024 ceremony, Kazuhiro Watanabe, Division General Manager of Sales & Marketing Division, Mitsubishi Motors Vietnam Co., Ltd., commented:“This award is a testament to our 30-year journey of 'Drive ahead together for everyday Adventure' in Vietnam. The all-new Triton embodies this commitment by delivering exceptional quality, innovation, and a driving experience that resonates with the adventurous spirit of the Vietnamese people.”

Norihiko Yoshimine, Product Design Director, Mitsubishi Motors, who designed the Triton, cheerfully commented,“The Triton expresses the majestic aura that is distinctively Mitsubishi, possessing both robustness and agility in addition to the toughness and sheer power expected of a pickup truck. Following in the footsteps of the award for the Xforce last year, I am deeply honored that the all-new Triton has earned such high recognition at the VMARK Vietnam Design Awards this year. This award will provide a boost, but we will also continue doing our utmost to promote the Triton's appeal to even more customers in Vietnam.”

