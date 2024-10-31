ELIQUENT Life Sciences Announces: Rob Wojciechowski Joins Firm

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- ELIQUENT Life Sciences (ELIQUENT), a global regulatory consulting firm, today announced the appointment of Rob Wojciechowski as Managing Director of the Consulting Practice across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. This strategic addition to ELIQUENT's executive team underscores the company's commitment to continued growth within European and Asian markets.

“Rob's appointment comes at a pivotal moment for ELIQUENT. His extensive experience in managing consulting practices across diverse markets will be instrumental in expanding our footprint and enhancing our service offerings to meet the unique needs of clients in Europe and the APAC region,” said Tim Dietlin, Chief Executive Officer, ELIQUENT Life Sciences.

A seasoned life sciences executive and NED board member, Rob brings an extensive background in leadership, strategic consulting, and regional business growth. His expertise in operational delivery, building consulting practices and fostering client relationships aligns with ELIQUENT's commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality solutions to meet the evolving needs of clients. In his role at ELIQUENT, Rob will oversee delivery and drive the expansion of the firm's consulting services, further strengthening ELIQUENT's global presence and delivering value-driven solutions for global clients.

Prior to joining ELIQUENT, Rob served for more than six years as Senior Vice President at Syneos Health (Previously INC Research/inVentiv Health) - a leading biopharmaceutical solutions organization that provides comprehensive, integrated services across the entire product lifecycle, from clinical trials to commercialization.

Rob also brings over 20 years of senior leadership experience, including two years as a Non-Executive Director at Sharpview Ophthalmology and key positions at INC Research, Kendle, PPD, and GSK. His roles have been focused on innovation, operational delivery and advancing global research and development across the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device sectors.

In his position at ELIQUENT, Rob will play an essential role in building and growing the firm's full-service solutions and integrated service offerings including:

Regulatory Affairs Solutions

From the earliest phases of development, through regulatory submissions, to post-approval support, ELIQUENT's robust blend of technical skill and clinical expertise guide companies to approval and beyond.

Pharmacovigilance & Post-Market Surveillance Solutions

With an approach that includes both strategic direction and hands-on global support, ELIQUENT's customized pharmacovigilance services empower companies to operate with confidence.

Quality & Compliance Solutions

ELIQUENT's highly specialized compliance experts build customized solutions that equip companies with best-in-class strategic support, technical guidance, and project-based achievements.

About ELIQUENT Life Sciences

ELIQUENT Life Sciences is the fusion of six global regulatory consultancies: Validant, Greenleaf Health, DataRevive, Oriel Stat-a-Matrix, RApport Global, and IDEC. ELIQUENT team works cross-functionally to deliver the global solutions that pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies need to gain and maintain authorization for the products. ELIQUENT's comprehensive services support innovators across therapeutic modalities, phase-based pathways, and major global markets. ELIQUENT's continued growth is supported by GHO Capital , the European specialist investor in healthcare.

Learn more about ELIQUENT Life Sciences at eliquent .

