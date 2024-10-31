Hassana Investment Company And EIG Sign Mou For Strategic Collaboration On Middle East Infrastructure And Energy Transit...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Hassana Company (Hassana) and EIG, a leading institutional investor to the global and infrastructure sectors, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on infrastructure and energy transition projects in the Middle East through EIG's targeted US$1 billion dedicated regional fund in which Hassana is considering becoming an anchor investor with an allocation of up to US$250 million.

The MoU underscores EIG's and Hassana's shared commitment to expand their local and regional infrastructure and energy transition investment portfolios. By fostering participation from international investors and boosting foreign direct investment, this partnership aims to support the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 goals and the broader regional shift toward cleaner, sustainable energy solutions.

The MoU was signed by Mr. Saad bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadly, CEO of Hassana, and Mr. R. Blair Thomas, Chairman and CEO of EIG.

Mr. Al-Fadly said,“Hassana is pleased to expand our partnership with EIG, a leader in the global energy and infrastructure sectors. This agreement reflects our shared commitment to support the growth of infrastructure investments and the facilitation of the energy transition in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the rest of the region.”

Mr. Thomas commented,“We had the pleasure of partnering with Hassana on the Pearl Pipelines project in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and now we look forward to taking our relationship to the next level.”

He added,“We believe energy transition is one of the defining investment themes of the next several decades and leading investors need to work together in an effort to deliver the reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy system that society requires. We are committed to doing exactly that.”

Abdulaziz Al-Gudaimi, Chairman of EIG's MENA Operations, said“Hassana and EIG continue to make a difference in the energy scene of the Middle East. By deploying capital into innovative energy transition projects, we are endeavoring to build a sustainable future, boost the economy, and reinforce the region's commitment to clean energy solutions for many years to come.”

About Hassana Investment Company

Hassana Investment Company is the investment manager of the General Organization for Social Insurance“GOSI”. With over SAR1.2 trillion Saudi riyals (320 billion US dollars) of assets under management, Hassana manages one of the largest pension funds in the world with a diversified portfolio of local, regional and global investments across asset classes.

Hassana aims to invest for the long term using a thoughtful approach, robust processes, and world class talent to ensure the portfolio is positioned to deliver the best investment outcomes to address the future pension needs of all Saudi generations.

About EIG

EIG is a leading institutional investor in the global energy and infrastructure sectors with $24.9 billion under management as of June 30, 2024. EIG specializes in private investments in energy and energy-related infrastructure on a global basis. During its 42-year history, EIG has committed over $48.6 billion to the energy sector through 414 projects or companies in 44 countries on six continents. EIG's clients include many of the leading pension plans, insurance companies, endowments, foundations and sovereign wealth funds in the U.S., Asia and Europe. EIG is headquartered in Washington, D.C. with offices in Houston, London, Sydney, Rio de Janeiro, Hong Kong and Seoul. For additional information, please visit EIG's website at .

Note : EIG's dedicated regional fund is currently only available to investors in the Abu Dhabi Global Market, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bahamas, Bahrain, Belgium, Bermuda, Brazil, British Virgin Islands, Brunei, Canada, Cayman Islands, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dubai International Financial Centre, Ecuador, EEA Member States, El Salvador, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Guernsey, Hong Kong, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Jersey, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Liechtenstein, Malaysia, Marshall Islands, Mexico, Monaco, Morocco, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Panama, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Türkiye, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Uruguay, and Vietnam.

