Maldives Launches Drive To Ensure Accountability

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) Malé, October 31 (newsin): The Maldivian President, President Mohamed Muizzu has launched a campaign against across the archipelago, promising a“new era of accountability” and pledging to restore public trust in governance.

This comprehensive anti-corruption campaign, unveiled in a national address, represents the President's commitment to transparency, justice, and accountability.

In his speech, Dr. Muizzu underscored the impact of corruption on the country's development, stressing that it not only drains public resources but also erodes the fabric of Maldivian society.

“Our nation's prosperity depends on our collective integrity,” Dr. Muizzu declared.“Together, we must break the cycle of corruption that has held us back.”

Critical Amendments



In a message on X, the President further said:“The government is to table amendments to the Penal Code this coming week to investigate corruption and unjust enrichment within State agencies and eliminate the challenges of prosecution.”

“Accordingly, the amendment to Sec.515 of the Cr will make it easier for the President, Ministers, Members of Parliament, judges, public servants and former public servants, to investigate cases of unjust enrichment sought or obtained.”

Dr. Muizzu's anti-corruption agenda includes several strategic measures designed to create a robust framework for good governance. Central to this initiative is the formation of a special anti-corruption task force, comprising members from law enforcement, judiciary, and financial oversight agencies.

This task force will be charged with investigating and prosecuting corruption cases swiftly and fairly, ensuring accountability for all, including public officials and private entities involved in misconduct.

Another pillar of the President's pledge involves strengthening the Maldives' Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). Through increased funding, enhanced legislative powers, and advanced training, the ACC will be better equipped to carry out its mandate.

Dr. Muizzu also outlined plans to collaborate with international bodies to incorporate best practices, aiming to align Maldives' policies with global standards.

Public sector reforms, such as mandatory asset declarations for government officials and rigorous conflict-of-interest guidelines, were highlighted as crucial steps in the campaign. These reforms are set to promote transparency within the government and reduce opportunities for unethical practices.

Cautious Optimism

Civil society organizations have expressed cautious optimism about the President's pledge, with many calling it a long-overdue move. Public support has been visible across social media platforms, where citizens are hopeful this will mark a turning point in Maldivian governance.

As the Muizzu administration embarks on this transformative journey, the country watches closely, hopeful for a future where integrity, transparency, and accountability shape the foundation of Maldivian governance.

