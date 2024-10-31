Maldivian Government Condemns Model's Participation In Miss Universe Pageant

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) Male, October 30 (Sun Online): The Madivian on Wednesday condemned Maldives' participation in the Miss Universe 2024, and urged those involved to pull out of the major international beauty pageant.

The condemnation comes with 21-year-old model Mariyam Shaina Naseem set to represent the Maldives at the upcoming Miss Universe pageant in Mexico in a historic first.

In a statement on Wednesday morning, the of Youth Empowerment, Information and Arts said it refutes any and all reports that suggest that Maldives' participation in the pageant has backing of the government.

It said that the government finds the involvement of Maldivians in competitions and activities that go against the religion, faith and culture of the Maldivian people unacceptable.

“And given that such activities also go against the social norms and principles acceptable to Maldivians, the government condemns the involvement of a Maldivian citizen in such an event in the name of representing the country,” reads the statement.

“We also call on the individual participating in this event to pull out of it.”

The Miss Universe beauty pageant is set to place in Mexico from November 14-16.

Shaina's participation in the pageant gained media attention after the Mexican embassy in India, in a post on X on Tuesday, announced that they have granted a visa to Shaina to travel to Mexico to participate in Miss Universe 2024.

Shaina got her spot in Miss Universe through an opportunity given by event management agency He 'n She Maldives, which introduced the Top Model beauty pageant franchise to the Maldives.

Shaina previously won the Top Model Maldives 2022. She went on to represent the Maldives in the World Top Model 2023 held in Egypt, and got selected in the top fifteen. She also won the 'New Face' award in the pageant.

Some 130 countries are participating in this year's Miss Universe pageant. Other newcomers to the competition include Somalia, Belarus, Iran, Uzbekistan and the United Arab Emirates.

