JSO Records 4.1 Earthquake In Aqaba

10/31/2024 2:20:24 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordanian Seismological Observatory (JSO) recorded a 4.1 magnitude earthquake on Thursday at 7:35 AM local time.

The quake, with a depth of six kilometers, struck south of the Gulf of Aqaba, some 150 kilometers from Aqaba and nine kilometers east of Sharm Sheikh, along the Dead Sea Fault line, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. Although the tremor was felt in the region, JSO reported no damage to infrastructure.

