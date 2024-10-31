Army Chief, US Military Delegation Discuss Military Cooperation, Regional Developments

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti on Thursday received a US military delegation at the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab (JAF).

During the meeting, attended by the US defence attaché and high-ranking JAF officers, Huneiti and the US delegates discussed ways of enhancing cooperation and coordination across various fields, according to a JAF statement.

Talks also went over the latest regional and international developments that serve the interests of both nations' armed forces.

The army chief stressed the significance of the "strategic" partnership between Jordan and the US, highlighting the importance of unified international efforts to bolster global security and peace.

The US delegates expressed their appreciation for Jordan's key role in advancing regional security and stability.