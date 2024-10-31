Cassation Court Upholds 2-Year Sentence For Drug Possession

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Court of Cassation has upheld a July 2023 State Security Court (SSC) ruling sentencing a man to two years in prison after convicting him of possessing two Captagon pills in Amman in March 2023.

The court declared the defendant guilty of possessing illegal narcotics on March 12.

The SSC handed the defendant a punishment of two years in prison and ordered him to pay JD2,000 in fines.

Court documents said that the Anti-Narcotics Department (AND) learnt the defendant was in possession of illegal narcotics and placed him under surveillance.

“The AND agents placed the defendant under surveillance then arrested him two days later,” court documents said.

The law-enforcement officers found two Captagon pills in his possession, the court said.

The defendant contested the SSC's ruling through his lawyer, who argued that the court“should reduce the prison term since her client does not have a criminal record”.

Meanwhile, the SSC prosecution office asked the higher court to uphold the sentence and the fine imposed on the defendant.

The higher court maintained that the SSC had followed the proper procedures in issuing the sentences against the defendant.

“It was clear to the court that the defendant confessed willingly to possessing the illegal drugs for personal use,” the higher court said.

Therefore, the higher court maintained that the defendant deserves the punishment he received.

The Cassation Court bench comprised judges Yassin Abdullat, Hammad Ghzawi, Qassem Dughmi, Mohammad Khashashneh and Nayef Samarat.