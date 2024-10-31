Crown Prince Meets Ceos, Founders Of Global Tech Companies, Organisations

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Riyadh, October 31 (Petra) -- His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on Thursday held meetings with CEOs and founders of global companies and organisations, on the sidelines of the Future Initiative in Riyadh.Crown Prince Al Hussein highlighted Jordan's efforts in implementing economic and public sector modernization to bolster economic growth and digital transformation, as well as build digital capacities in various fields, especially artificial intelligence.Discussions at the meetings covered strengthening cooperation and opening new avenues for investment and collaboration in future technology projects in the fields of artificial intelligence, data, and cybersecurity.Minister of Investment Mothanna Gharaibeh and Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain attended the meeting.