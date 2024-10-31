UN Security Council Extends Libya Mission
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
New York, October 31 (Petra) -- The UN Security Council Thursday decided to extend the mandate of the United Nations in Libya, until January 31, as an integrated special Political
mission.
The Council decided that there will be "another extension for an additional nine months, until October 31, 2025, if the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for the Mission is appointed before January 31, 2025." The resolution, numbered 2755, was adopted unanimously.
