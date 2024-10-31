Princess Rajwa Bint Ali Opens 'Coral Voices' Exhibition At Aqaba Castle

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, October 31 (Petra) -- Princess Rajwa Bint Ali Thursday opened the "Coral Voices" in its first season at Aqaba Castle, which is organised by the Jordan National of Fine Arts starting November 1 through December 12.Deputy Chairman of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority and Commissioner of and Hamza Haj Hassan discussed the exhibition's importance and its location in the historic Aqaba Castle, noting the Authority's readiness to provide all the necessary capabilities that stimulate the cultural and artistic movement.Haj Hassan praised the efforts of the National Museum of Fine Arts and their role in organising artistic events and attracting artists from all over the world to reflect their drawings of the Gulf of Aqaba.National Museum Director General Khaled Khreis said "The Coral Voices experience in its first edition establishes an ambitious and sustainable project in which art plays an important role in introducing the environment and protecting it from the surrounding dangers and making it an important source of inspiration and creativity."Khreis added that the exhibition will begin with workshops, lectures and seminars on the importance of art and its effective role.The Swiss Ambassador to Jordan, Emilia Georgieva, said the exhibition is part of the events organised by the Swiss Embassy in Jordan to celebrate the seventy-fifth anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.The exhibition features 11 visual artists and is the result of an artist residency that took place last May for artists with the aim of discovering the coral reefs in Aqaba and drawing inspiration from them for their artworks.The project, which will continue for several consecutive years, aims to raise public awareness through art about the beauty of coral reefs and the importance of preserving them as "reefs of hope."