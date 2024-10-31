Amir Holds Official Talks Session With Pakistan's Prime Minister

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, held at the Amiri Diwan today, an official talks session with Prime of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

At the outset of the session, HH the Amir welcomed the Pakistani Prime Minister and the accompanying delegation, wishing them a pleasant stay and for the relations between the two countries further development and growth in various fields in a way that achieves the interests of the two peoples.

For his part, Prime Minister of Pakistan extended his thanks to HH the Amir for the warm reception and generous hospitality, affirming his keenness to strengthen bilateral cooperation relations with the State of Qatar and push them to broader horizons in various fields.

During the session, the two sides discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them in various areas of cooperation, especially in the fields of defense, economy, investment and culture. They also discussed the most prominent regional and international developments of mutual concern, especially the developments in the Gaza Strip, the occupied Palestinian territories and Lebanon.

HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah, HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and HE Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari attended the session, in addition to HE Minister of Culture Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al-Thani and HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi as well as several ranking officials.

On the Pakistani side, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister of Defense of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Federal Minister of Commerce of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Jam Kamal Khan attended the meeting, alongside Minister of Finance of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Aurangzeb and Federal Minister of Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Attaullah Tarar, as well as several senior officials and members of the accompanying delegation.

MENAFN31102024000067011011ID1108838851