Amir Sends Condolences To King Of Spain

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent Thursday a cable of condolences to HM King Felipe VI of Spain on the of the floods that swept through the country's southern and eastern regions, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.