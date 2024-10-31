Amir Sends Condolences To King Of Spain
Date
10/31/2024 2:00:16 PM
QNA
QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent Thursday a cable of condolences to HM King Felipe VI of Spain on the victims of the floods that swept through the country's southern and eastern regions, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.
