(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Mynaric AG (“Mynaric” or“the Company”) (NASDAQ: MYNA). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (i) lower-than-expected production yields and component supplier shortages of key components were causing production delays for Mynaric's CONDOR Mk3 product; (ii) the foregoing issues were likely to have a material negative impact on Mynaric's revenue growth and cause the Company to incur an operating loss; (iii) as a result, Mynaric was unlikely to meet its own previously issued financial guidance for FY 2024; and (iv) accordingly, the Company's business and/or financial prospects were overstated.

If you bought shares of Mynaric between June 20, 2024 and October 7, 2024, and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ... , by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm's website at to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is December 30, 2024.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, and 2023, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, , and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

...