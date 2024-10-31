New Subscription Service Launches To Enhance Wine Selection For Consumers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Walter Hartman has launched Walter on Wine () to help everyone increase their wine knowledge.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Walter Hartman, an accredited level three sommelier, has launched Walter on Wine , a subscription-based aimed at helping consumers navigate the complex world of wine selection. For $4.99 a month, the service provides subscribers with personalized wine recommendations and educational content tailored to individual tastes and preferences.Hartman identified a significant gap in consumer confidence regarding wine purchases, noting that while over $600 billion is spent annually on wine, only 7% of buyers feel knowledgeable about their selections. Walter on Wine seeks to address this issue by offering expert guidance that demystifies wine choices, making it more accessible for both novice and experienced drinkers.The service features curated wine recommendations within a price range of $20 to $200 per bottle, catering to various budgets and occasions. Subscribers also receive access to articles on vineyards, wine travel, and practical tips for selecting, serving, and enjoying wine.“I believe that everyone deserves to open a better bottle, regardless of their experience level or budget,” said Hartman.“Walter on Wine is designed to take the guesswork out of wine selection and help consumers discover wines they'll truly enjoy.”Key features of Walter on Wine include:.Personalized Recommendations: Tailored suggestions based on individual tastes and occasions..Educational Content: In-depth articles and guides to enhance subscribers' understanding of wine..Practical Tips: Guidance on choosing, opening, and serving wine for various settings..Focus on Accessibility: Recommendations emphasize widely available wines to simplify the purchasing process.More information is available at .About Walter HartmanWalter Hartman is an accredited level three sommelier dedicated to making wine accessible and enjoyable for all consumers through personalized recommendations and expert insights.

