Stage Entertainment Chooses Audienceview As Their New Ticketing Partner

- Arthur de Bok, CEO of Stage EntertainmentTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AudienceView , a leading provider of solutions for the live events industry, is proud to announce that Stage Entertainment , a leading global producer and theatre operator focused on producing musicals in Europe, has selected AudienceView as their future ticketing partner.Customer centricity is a key element in Stage Entertainment's growth strategy to drive its business forward. Building in-house ticketing capabilities will allow the company to further expand its customer base and reach new customers by offering them an even more tailored experience and superior service. This will also allow it to further align to the needs of its sales partners.AudienceView's powerful, fully configurable, and white-label software allows Stage Entertainment to curate custom digital experiences that keep their brand front and center, while owning 100% of their customer data and engagement. It will also allow them to centralize their ticketing operations while still being able to configure the platform to meet the unique needs of various regions across Europe.“We look forward to partnering with AudienceView to support our vision for growth and success in the years ahead,” said Arthur de Bok, CEO of Stage Entertainment.“Working with AudienceView as our non-exclusive Software as a Service (SaaS) provider means that we will be able to further optimize our customer experience throughout the ticketing buying process.”AudienceView Unlimited's configurability, coupled with its proven track record in supporting large industry leaders such as ATG, Wembley National Stadium, Playhouse Square, ACC Liverpool, Ravinia Festival, and Blumenthal Arts played a pivotal role in securing this partnership.“We are thrilled to embark on this journey of growth with Stage Entertainment. Our team is committed to supporting their vision and helping them achieve new heights, while growing their audience.” stated Eric White, CEO of AudienceView.The partnership highlights AudienceView's commitment to fostering strong, collaborative relationships. Stage Entertainment placed significant emphasis on a partnership-based approach, and AudienceView's team was instrumental in building the trust and confidence needed for Stage Entertainment to transition from their existing status quo.The partnership between AudienceView and Stage Entertainment marks a significant milestone for both organizations, solidifying AudienceView's position as a trusted partner for the world's leading entertainment and live event companies.About AudienceViewFor over 20 years, AudienceView has been leading the way in event ticketing and e-commerce solutions for our clients in the Performing Arts, Live Music & Festivals, Museums & Attractions, Higher Education and Non-Profit sectors. We help our clients grow their audience by facilitating event discovery, increasing event attendance rates and driving post-event engagement.Our purpose-built software platform allows our clients to deliver a fully branded ticketing experience to their patrons by allowing for complete control over their fees, ticketing dynamics, dedicated storefronts and white-labelled mobile experience. Our built-in analytics tools gives our clients the ability to learn more about their patrons to engage and provide a tailored experience while also offering the ability to find future ticket buyers.AudienceView serves 2,100+ organizations that transact over $5M in ticket sales and $1M in donations each day across 12 countries.About StageStage Entertainment is a leading global producer and theatre operator, focused on the production of musicals in Europe and attracting approximately 7 million people to its musicals each year.The company owns and operates a network of sixteen theatres in its home markets of the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, France and Italy. It also has offices in these countries and in the United Kingdom. Here Stage Entertainment produces some of the best-known musical titles developed by its international partners and their creative team, such as Disney's The Lion King, Disney's ALADDIN and Moulin Rouge! The Musical.Stage Entertainment also creates its own original premium content, such as Anastasia and TINA – The Tina Turner Musical. The company acts as a licensor for these musicals or produces its own theatre tours in the United Kingdom, the United States, Latin America, Australia and Japan, and elsewhere.The company employs about 2,000 people. Since 2018, Stage Entertainment has been 100 percent owned by Advance as an independent company. Today, the Stage Entertainment brand is widely known for the exceptional quality of its shows and its warm hospitality to audiences in its theatres.

