Director/PDMR Shareholding

(AQSE: DXSP)

Notification of Director / PDMR Dealing

DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC

The Board of DXS International plc (the“Company” or“DXSP), the AQSE Growth quoted clinical decision support developer and supplier of clinical decision support systems, has received notification that on 30 October 2024 Mr Bob Sutcliffe, the Chairman, purchased a total of 50,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company at a price of 1.0p per share. Further, today 31 October 2024, Mr Bob Sutcliffe purchased a total of 133,333 Ordinary Shares in the Company at a price of 1.5p per share

Following this transaction Mr Sutcliffe and his wife's interest in DXS Ordinary Shares is 1,116,719 Ordinary Shares representing 1.74% of the issued share capital of the Company.