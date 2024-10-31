B2B CFO Recognized Among Arizona's Most Creative Companies For Revolutionizing Business Sales Process

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pioneering Solutions: First to Create Outsourced CFO Services, Now Launches B2B EXIT to Transform Business Exits

- Jerry L. Mills, CEO of B2B CFOCHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- B2B CFO has been named one of Arizona's Most Creative Companies. As the first to introduce outsourced CFO services to the in 1987, B2B CFO has reshaped support for business owners nationwide. Now, the company is pioneering a new field with its B2B EXIT platform, a suite of tools providing business owners unprecedented control over their exit process.With over three decades of market leadership, B2B CFO under the guidance of CEO, Jerry L. Mills, has built its reputation on groundbreaking industry solutions. B2B EXIT represents the company's latest innovation, designed to offer owners direct control over the complex sales process from preparation to completion. The platform includes proprietary Dashboard Software that alerts owners to critical steps in real time, facilitating smooth, efficient transactions while maximizing business value.“Throughout our years in business, B2B CFO has continuously focused on innovation, always finding new ways to empower business owners,” said Mills.“With B2B EXIT, we're giving owners the control they've lacked in the sales process. It's the next evolution for B2B CFO, and we're committed to helping owners achieve the successful exits they deserve. We're very proud to be recognized by AZ Big Media.”The“Profiles in Success: The 40 Most Creative Companies in Arizona” award, presented by AZ Big Media and Arizona Business Magazine, celebrates companies that embody creativity in its broadest sense. Creativity means integrating technology, innovating products, and establishing processes that drive differentiation and growth. For B2B CFO, pioneering outsourced CFO services and now launching B2B EXIT reflects this holistic, innovative approach-reshaping business solutions for owners across Arizona and beyond.Unlike traditional M&A firms, which focus narrowly on specific sale stages, B2B EXIT covers every step, guiding owners through valuation, due diligence, and closing, all while helping with compliance on regulatory standards. The B2B EXIT platform also provides owners access to a dedicated team of Exit Advisors, skilled in navigating the nuances of complex transactions and structuring deals that align with owners' financial goals.The need for this level of control is clear. Recent data shows that 95% of business owners are unable to capture the full transferable value of their companies due to a lack of strategic planning. B2B EXIT addresses this issue head-on, enabling owners to retain decision-making power throughout the sales process.B2B CFO's commitment to creating new industry standards and empowering business owners sets it apart in a competitive landscape. Joining an elite group of innovators such as Avnet, GoDaddy and the Mayo Clinic, B2B CFO is driving change and fostering success among Arizona's most forward-thinking companies.For more information on B2B CFO and the innovative solutions from B2B EXIT, visit and .###About B2B CFO & B2B EXIT:B2B CFO is a firm of Strategic Business Advisors serving owners of privately held companies. We specialize in improving cash flow, obtaining bank loans, helping companies grow profitably, increasing company value, planning strategically and preparing a business to sell. Through B2B EXIT and our Certified B2B EXIT Advisors, we bridge the gap between the CFO and Exit industries. We're not an M&A firm but work with professionals who hold a FINRA license or a license from an applicable state securities division. With decades of experience, we've developed award-winning software and published resources. Learn more about how we support business owners at and .

