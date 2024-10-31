New Article Published: ECO4 Scheme Offers Free Energy Upgrades For UK Landlords With Tenants On Benefits

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A new article published on Colin's Sash Windows highlights the valuable opportunity available to UK landlords through the government's ECO4 scheme, which offers free energy-efficient upgrades, including double glazing, for properties with tenants on qualifying benefits. The article details eligibility criteria, benefits for landlords and tenants, and step-by-step guidance on accessing this support."Many landlords aren't aware that they could be eligible for free upgrades that would not only improve their properties but also add value and provide real financial relief for tenants," said Colin Greenslade, Founder, Colin's Sash Windows. "With energy prices at record levels, these improvements are invaluable for tenants facing rising living costs."Landlords across the UK can now learn about how the ECO4 scheme provides improvements like double glazing, insulation, and renewable heating options at no cost to property owners. Designed to tackle fuel poverty, the scheme focuses on properties with low Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) ratings and supports landlords in reducing energy costs and increasing property appeal.Key Points Covered in the Article:1. Eligibility Requirements: Overview of criteria for landlords with tenants on benefits like Universal Credit.2. Available Upgrades: Details on no-cost double glazing, insulation, and renewable options.3. Application Process: A step-by-step guide for landlords to access the scheme through local councils or energy providers.4. Long-term Benefits: Insight into the value-added benefits, from improved EPC ratings to enhanced tenant satisfaction.For landlords interested in learning how the ECO4 scheme could benefit their properties and tenants, the full article is available here .About Colin GreensladeColin is the founder of Colin's Sash Windows . He disrupted the sash windows market in the UK in 2014 by introducing fixed prices for uPVC sash windows in the UK. Before this they were generally only available at very high prices through window installers. Today the business is one of the market leaders in supply only windows, doors and roofs in the UK.-###-

